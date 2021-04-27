Raw Rating: Cable ranking, hour-to-hour dropoff compared to average, historical perspective on this week’s number, more metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network last night drew a 1.35 rating, above the year-ago rating of 1.33, and in line with last week’s rating of 1.36. Raw averaged 1.37 in April, above the March average of 1.30.

Two years ago Raw drew a 1.59 rating. Three years ago it drew a 1.94 rating.

The first hour viewership was 1.775 million, and then it drew to 1.830 million in the second, and closed with 1.718 million in the third hour. The first-to-third hour dropoff was just 57,000; the average dropoff in 2021 is 198,000. Raw built toward a main event of Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman with MVP and Bobby Lashley promising to watch from ringside.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew 0.49 on the first hour, 0.50 in the second hour, and 0.47 in the third hour. All three hours finished in the top three spots in the cable rankings on Monday night.

Miz & Mrs. finished no. 8 in the 18-49 demo rankings with a 0.24 rating. It drew 670,000 viewers, a bit more than one-third of Raw’s viewership.