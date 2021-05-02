FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Nate Lindberg joins Greg to talk AEW Blood & Guts, WrestleMania Backlash, Daniel Bryan’s Smackdown departure, more (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Nate Lindberg to talk the big events in pro wrestling, including AEW Blood & Guts, WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Finn Balor’s return to NXT, Daniel Bryan losing to Roman Reigns Friday on Smackdown, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Listening to the hosts and callers it becomes obvious that WWE has shaped the thinking of so many in regards to what to expect out of wrestling.
So when a different company comes along, such as AEW, and does not develop their product and presentations along the lines of what WWE has done then fans and analysts seem a bit lost.
Example: The Blood and Guts match in AEW this coming Wednesday. It may not be rushed at all, in the program. The Inner Circle may be put on hold for the summer – Jericho may want to go and play with his band Fozzy. So the Blood and Guts match does not have be about ending a “feud”, just a transition to a summer program where say Sammy goes off and does his own run of matches, where Proud and Powerful can enter the tag team race to beat the Young Bucks, etc.
Again with being programmed by WWE: calling Riddle and Orton a “team”. Only in WWE is a random combination of two people called a “team”. Vince McMahon’s long standing bias against tag team wrestling means wrestlers who want to be real teams (like the Good Brothers or FTR) don’t really have a home in WWE.