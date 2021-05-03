VIP AUDIO 5/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Reigns beats Bryan, would Reigns thrive in NJPW, AEW viewership drop, Omega’s busy week in Impact and AEW, All Japan Carnival, MLW-DaZN, Pillman documentary (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW’s viewership falling and Tony Khan’s response to the NHL-TNT deal, with some talk about what that could mean for AEW.

Roman Reigns beating Daniel Bryan and where Reigns, Bryan, and Cesaro go from here, plus some general talk about the strength of Roman’s character and Paul Heyman’s contributions.

Would Reigns thrive in New Japan given what we’ve seen of his strengths as a pro wrestler?

Thoughts on the Brian Pillman documentary preview-hour released early by “Dark Side of the Ring.”

Thoughts on Kenny Omega’s busy week winning the Impact TItle and how AEW is and isn’t acknowledging Impact.

Thoughts on the All Japan Carnival Tournament and what to seek out.

MLW’s move to DaZN and the consequences of their hiatus.

Rich’s most fascinating pro wrestling-related social media-related story of the week.

Off the Beaten Path looks at pro wrestlers who claimed to be pop stars or did lookalike gimmicks based on pop stars along the lines of Elvis/Honky Tonk Man. REFERENCE LINK: George Ringo the Wrestling Beatle

