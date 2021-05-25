SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has reported that WWE has merged their Advanced Media Group with the TV department, resulting in many employees being laid off. He reported many worked on the YouTube and WWE.com side, as well as some from the editorial and production staff.

Sapp also noted that HR meetings were scheduled for this afternoon for those who were laid off. He said, “There are some high ranking people in those departments and longtime supervisors among the cuts.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that of the high ranking officials, those who were laid off included Jaylar Donlan, WWE’s Executive Vice President, Advanced Media Group who had been with WWE for eight years. He also reported that multiple divisions will be folded under and overseen directly by Kevin Dunn.

Johnson said the reasoning behind the cuts is that WWE felt there were too many redundancies, citing having two graphics department as an example (one for TV and one for digital).

