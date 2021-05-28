5/28 AEW DYNAMITE “ALT PERSPECTIVE” TV REPORT: Moynahan’s coverage of final Double or Nothing hype with special late night Friday episode, Miro defends TNT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 28, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

-The Dynamite opening aired. The camera then cut to Daily’s Place, which was packed with fans. Jim Ross introduced the show with “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!”

(1) DARBY ALLIN (w/Sting) vs. CEZAR BONONI (w/Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake & Peter Avalon)

Allin and Bononi locked up right form the bell. Bononi used his size advantage early on by whipping Allin into the turnbuckle, then landing a stiff shot to Allin’s taped ribs. Alling tried fighting back but Bononi kicked him down. Bononi forced Allin into the corner and laid in a few more shots to the ribs, then threw him across the ring. Bononi continued focusing on the ribs by slamming Alling down hard across the top turnbuckle. The two went to the ramp, but it didn’t last long, as Bononi threw Allin back into the ring over the top rope. Allin rolled out of a suplex attempt by Bononi and locked in a sleeper. Ross said it wasn’t a legal move, but Aubrey initially let it go. Bononi tried a charge into the corner but Allin kicked him and hit the stunner, then a shotgun dropkick. Allin hit the Coffin Drop from the top for the win.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Allin played a strong “babyface in peril” role for much of the match but came out looking good in the end. This was a quick match, but Allin was a wise choice to kick off the show with such a hot crowd.)

-After the match, Allin took the mic and called out Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. The two hit the ramp. Sky said they weren’t about to come in the ring and fight for free. Sky said that at Double or Nothing, it’ll be the “end of one legend, and the beginning of two more.” The Wingmen attacked Sting and Allin from behind, which allowed Sky and Page to hit the ring and assist The Wingmen. Page choked out Allin as Sky was about to “Pillman-ize” Sting’s leg. The Dark Order hit the ring to break things up. Allin and Sting gave each member of The Dark Order a fist bump.

– Ross and the rest of the announce team previewed what’s to come tonight.

– Paul Wight was introduced for tonight’s weigh-in between Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes in advance of their match on Sunday’s Double or Nothing. [c]

– The Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes Double or Nothing weigh-in was next. Paul Wight was in the middle of the ring and said there would be no “shenanigans” during the weigh-in. He then introduced Ogogo. QT Marshall was on the mic, telling the crowd to show some respect for Ogogo. Wight told Marshall to be quiet, then introduced Cody. Cody entered with students from the Nightmare Factory as well as Dustin, Arn Anderson, and his sister Teil. Wight tried maintaining control early between the two factions.

Cody weighed in first. Wight announced Cody’s weight as 218. As Ogogo was about to weigh in, fireworks could be heard in the background. A random, perhaps perfectly timed, occurrence. Ogogo weighed in at 219.

As Wight was announcing both weights, Marshall cut him off, saying Ogogo will win at Double or Nothing since he weighed in higher than Cody did. Ogogo climbed the ropes to point to the crowd but was booed. Cody did the same and was cheered. Marshall told Ogogo to climb a different turnbuckle, but as he was about to, Dustin ran The Factory off.

Cody took the mic and thanked Paul Wight for hosting the weigh-in, then said they’ll see everyone on Sunday.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine. I did enjoy the big fight feel early on, but the end felt extremely underwhelming, as it just ended a bit awkwardly in my opinion. Not sure if they were trying to build anticipation by not having the two factions go at it, but that seems to have accomplished the opposite here.)

– A promo for The Stadium Stampede II aired. It included highlights from last year’s event, as well as interview snippets from Jericho, MJF, Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and more.

– Backstage, Powerhouse Hobbs and Christian Cage were fighting near some chain-linked fencing. Cage nailed Hobbs with a metal stand, then speared him into some boxes as refs came in to break it up.

(2) JOEY JANELA (w/Sonny Kiss) vs. HANGMAN PAGE

Taz joined commentary for this match. Page and Janela locked up, with Page coming out on top after hitting a headlock takeover. Janela drove Page into the corner, then chopped him in the chest after pretending he wasn’t going to. Page retaliated with a chop of his own. Janela came back with more chops, then played to the crowd. Page knocked him down, then hit a snap suplex for a two count. Page sent Janela over the top rope then went outside after him. Janela moved and came off the apron but Page caught him and hit a fall away slam. Back inside Page covered for another two count. Janela threw Page hard into the bottom turnbuckle. [c]

Page clotheslined Janela over the top rope. Both men were on the apron going to-to-toe. Page came off the second turnbuckle with a clothesline, then flew over the top onto Janela. Page looked to be going for the Buckshot, but Janela cut him off. Page hit a spinebuster for another close two count. Janela caught Page with a boot to the face, then rolled him up for a two. Page nailed Janela with a boot to the face. Page’s mouth was bloody. Janela climbed the rope and came off with the diving elbow for another close two count. Janela went for the DVD but Page shrugged him off and hit him with two elbow shots, then a pop-up power bomb. Page, noticeably bloodier, hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

WINNER: Hangman Page in 10:00

– Taz took the mic after the match and introduced Brian Cage. Cage came out as Page took the mic. He told Taz to “shut the hell up.” Page said he knew what to expect with the rest of Team Taz hitting the ring. Page said he expected more from Brian Cage, since he didn’t think he needed the rest of Team Taz to “whop his ass.” Page said at Double Nothing, Cage should leave the rest of “these assholes” and face him like a man. Cage obliged.

(Moynahan’s Take: I am not a Janela fan but I have to say this was a very good, and physical match between him and Page. Page was bloodied by the end, which actually made the post-match promo that much more intense. I’m looking much more forward to the Page/Cage match than I was before this segment. That’s a win for me.)

– Kingston and Moxley had the Bucks’ shoes in some mud. They said they weren’t even a real team, “just a couple of schmucks.” Moxley talked about he and Kingston’s time working and living together. He said he wants and needs the tag team titles. Moxley said those belts are “raw T-bone steaks and they’re a couple of pit bulls.” Kingston said they were the ones that were going to take the tag titles and then he and Moxley would be the VP’s.

– Tony Schiavone was in the ring and introduced Orange Cassidy, but PAC came to the ring. PAC told Schiavone to leave the ring, then apologized to the crowd since they were expecting someone else. PAC said Orange Cassidy is irrelevant this Sunday. He said he would be the AEW World Champion come Sunday. PAC called out Kenny Omega.

Don Callis was shown on the big screen, saying he wasn’t even in the arena. Callis said PAC was a sociopath and they wanted nothing to do with him. Omega tried to attack PAC from behind, but PAC cut him off. Gallows and Anderson hit the ring and beatdown PAC. Fenix and Penta hit the ring to even the odds. Omega nailed PAC and set him up with the One-winged Angel just as Orange Cassidy’s music hit. Cassidy arrived with Best Friends.

Cassidy entered the ring and took out the document given to him by Callis and Omega last week. The document was given to Omega in an envelope. Omega opened it to find shredded paper. Cassidy nailed Omega with the Orange Punch. PAC was about to power bomb Cassidy, but Cassidy evaded and nailed PAC with the Orange Punch. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: This felt a bit rushed in my opinion, but it did the job it was meant to achieve at the same time. Cassidy was (not surprisingly) very over with the live crowd here. And speaking of, since I haven’t mentioned it much yet, the live crowd is amazing and a true breath of fresh air. While I wish this championship match had more depth to it, story-wise, I came away looking more forward to it than before.)

– Jade Cargill was backstage with Tony Schiavone. Matt Hardy entered and made it sound like he was trying to have her join H.F.O. Mark Sterling entered and sounded like Cargill already made her decision, which was to join him. Sterling said that unlike Hardy and his team, he only gets paid when Cargill wins.

(3) JADE CARGILL (w/Mark Sterling) vs. KILYNN KING

Cargill and King started things off with a test of strength. Cargill took the advantage, but King powered back. Cargill cut her off in the process. Cargill caught King after a cross-body attempt, then slammed her hard to the mat. [c]

Cargill hit King with a suplex then threw her right out of the ring. Cargill went outside to throw King back into the ring. Back inside, Cargill hit Jaded for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Unfortunately, much of this match occurred during the commercial break. Cargill looked impressive in the short time given.)

– Jake Roberts and Lance Archer were backstage. They talked about Sunday’s match against Miro for the TNT title.

(4) MIRO (c) vs. DANTE MARTIN — TNT Championship Match

Martin came into the match 8-1 in singles competition. The crowd chanted “Miro’s gonna kill you” as the bell rang. Miro took it right to Martin, nailing him with a few shots, then throwing him across the ring. The crowd chanted “one more time,” but Miro faked them out and denied their request. Martin evaded a charge in by Miro, then nailed him with a kick to the side of the head. Martin hit a moonsault off the top rope for a one count. Miro threw Martin out to the ramp, but Martin landed on his feet and came back in with a shotgun dropkick. Miro had Martin on the apron but brought him back in with a suplex. Miro nailed Martin with a thrust kick. Miro locked in the Game Over for the submission victory.

WINNER: Miro in 3:00

– Roberts and Archer hit the ramp. Roberts said that Sunday, Miro’s fairytale would come to an end. Roberts said Miro should just “shut the F up.” Miro took the mic and said Archer shouldn’t hide behind Roberts. Archer hit the ring and was about to hit Miro with a chokeslam, but Miro rolled out of it. Multiple refs hit the rings and broke things up before they really got started. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: This is the Miro we’ve been waiting for. An effective win for Miro in advance of his match against Archer on Sunday. Speaking of, while I’m confused what part Roberts plays at this point, I thought he and Archer did well here as a tandem. I’m stoked for this one.)