VIP AUDIO 5/28 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): NJPW main event catch-up, Ospreay vacates title, NJPW shows cancelled, Cody press conference, “Army of the Dead” review, more (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist and Dailycast host Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth discussion about recent events in New Japan including the Wrestling Dontaku main events, New Japan shutdown, and Ospreay vacating the IWGP World Hvt. Championship. Radican and Fann also discuss the news of WWE seeking a partnership with New Japan. Next, they discuss Cody Rhodes’s AEW Double or Nothing virtual media press conference where he talked about AEW’s new show Rampage, whether or not he should be pushed higher on the card, and more. The show concludes with an in-depth review of “Army of the Dead” on Netflix starring Dave Batista. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO