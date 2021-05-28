VIP AUDIO 5/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (8-13-2003): Booker T’s injury, who is omitted from Summerslam line-up, ROH’s Ohio debut with Cornette, Foley book reviews, X-Pac/Chyna, more (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback recorded and originally published on August 13, 2003 covering the following topics: Booker T’s injury, who is omitted from SummerSlam line-up, the X-Pac/Chyna volatile relationship, ROH debuts in Ohio with Jim Cornette, more reviews of Mick Foley’s novel, and other topics.

