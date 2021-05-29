VIP AUDIO 5/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (8-19-2003): Outrage of Week from WWE with Nash-Jericho hair match hype, WWE’s opinion on Styles, Gewirtz at ROH show, MLW, Waltman-Chyna mess, Low Ki incident (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback recorded and originally published on August 19, 2003 covering the following topics: Outrage of Week from WWE with hair match hype for Kevin Nash vs. Chris Jericho, Low Ki incident, WWE’s opinion on A.J. Styles, Brian Gewirtz at ROH show, MLW, Waltman-Chyna mess, Mike Tenay comments on Jonathan Coachman, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO