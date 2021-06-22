ROH announces first championship match for Best in the World event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced the first championship match for their upcoming PPV event, Best in the World.

Tony Deppen will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Dragon Lee. Lee is a former TV champion.

The first title match for the Best in the World PPV on July 11 in Baltimore has been signed! @Tony_Deppen will defend the ROH World Television Championship against former champion @dragonlee95: https://t.co/HqeepScfM2 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/lkDAPij4IR#ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/qgT2G49O7m — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 22, 2021

Best in the World streams live on PPV from Baltimore on July 11. It’s the first ROH PPV event that will host fans since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Other matches on the card include Flip Gordon vs. EC3, Silas Young vs. Josh Woods in a Last Man Standing Match, and Jay Lethal vs. Brody King.

CATCH-UP: ROH returning to Philly for two Glory by Honor events in August, Gordon set to challenge for ROH World Championship