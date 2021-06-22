News Ticker

ROH announces first championship match for Best in the World event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 22, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
Ring of Honor announced the first championship match for their upcoming PPV event, Best in the World.

Tony Deppen will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Dragon Lee. Lee is a former TV champion.

Best in the World streams live on PPV from Baltimore on July 11. It’s the first ROH PPV event that will host fans since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Other matches on the card include Flip Gordon vs. EC3, Silas Young vs. Josh Woods in a Last Man Standing Match, and Jay Lethal vs. Brody King.

