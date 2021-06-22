VIP AUDIO 6/21 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Money in the Bank qualifiers including Drew vs. Riddle, Styles vs. Ricochet, Orton vs. Morrison, plus Hell in a Cell with Lashley vs. Xavier (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle, A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet, Randy Orton vs. John Morrison, plus a Hell in a Cell with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, Eva Marie explains her not wrestling last week and introduces her protege Doudrop, and more.

