AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 6/26: Kenny Omega wins, but Jungle Boy shines, Hobbs continues improvements, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – HIT

An exciting match-up between these two with the predictable run-in by Team Taz. Hobbs is improving at a consistent rate and was able to show off plenty of offense. Hangman remains a cut above getting the better of Team Taz as they continue to have issues within the group. Hopefully Ricky Starks is able to return to the ring soon and compete against Brain Cage who continues to chase after him.

Konnan and Tully Blanchard Promo – HIT

Knowing all that Konnan has been through, it was quite the treat to see him on national TV give a promo like this. After a heavy battle with COVID, Konnan was sharp and outshined Tully Blanchard. He talked up the Proud & Powerful before calling them out to beat up Blanchard. Their music played, but two masked individuals came out meaning it was likely FTR. FTR revealed themselves after they showed Proud & Powerful beat down backstage. They got the best of Konnan putting more investment in wanting to see Santana & Ortiz.

Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal – HIT

Great athleticism by both men. Martin is certainly an up and comer with his flashy style making him a good match-up with the veteran, Sydal. Sydal won rather suddenly with a Lightning Spiral. The announcers praised Martin for his performance which was well warranted. Before the match, Vickie Guerrero introduced Andrade El Idolo. The Excuse Me bit garnered heat, but the pairing feels counterproductive thus far.

The Inner Circle and Pinnacle Brawl – HIT

I also enjoy a backstage segment spilling out to the ring. Alex Marvez interviewed MJF, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears about the attack on Dean Malenko. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager surprised them from behind and brawled into the ring. Jericho and Hager were outnumbered until Sammy Guevara re emerged after being hit with a chair at the beginning of the show. Guevara cut a promo about the company picking the wrong guy which is an argument that has resonated well with fans in the past. However, the crowd was into him.

Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson – MISS

I’m a fan of Ethan Page, but this match was a bit of a drag on the show. It was successful in getting over Page, but it was largely 11 minutes of filler. That isn’t unusual on Dynamite, but this match lacked star power, and excitement.

The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander – HIT

A fine match between these two. Statlander is constantly improving especially after coming back in better condition. Bunny is still a level below the rest of the women at this point. If it’s my call, I’d hold off using her on Dynamite until there’s significant improvement.

Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy – HIT

While it was unlikely that Jungle Boy would upset Kenny Omega, this match was a total success. Jungle Boy came out of the match looking credible and will be seen at a higher level, so long as he is pushed as such. Omega was solidified as a dominant champion definitively beating JB, but the hope spots worked well for the crowd. After the match was a cluster with Christian running out and continuing his feud with Matt Hardy. Christian didn’t turn heel here, but it feels like that could still be in the cards once he’s concluded his feud with Hardy.

CATCH-UP: 6/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Omega vs. Jungle Boy for AEW Title, Hangman vs. Hobbs, Bear Bronson vs. All Ego, Statlander vs. Bunny