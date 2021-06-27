VIP AUDIO 6/27 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Welcome back – Analyzing the return of fans to pro wrestling and their influence on the art of the business (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Pro wrestling fans and their return to wrestling shows. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects what the return of live fans means to the wrestling industry. Specific discussion points include the role fans play in wrestling, booking crutches being taken away, performance crutches being taken away, the cadence of pushing stars once live reactions are back in place, audience reactions dictating content, pivoting and listening to crowds as a performer, the unique reactions to stars that are on tap for both WWE and AEW, companies rethinking the live environment, and more. Enjoy!

