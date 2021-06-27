WWE announces new match and segment for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday’s episode of Raw.
First, WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, will team with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke to take on Charlotte Flair and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Natalya & Tamina.
Also, Kofi Kingston will confront MVP face to face after Bobby Lashley’s destruction of Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell last week.
In addition, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles will wrestle in a triple threat match to determine the final Raw participant in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.
