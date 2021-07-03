Impact Wrestling posts record low rating on this week’s television show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling set a record low rating for this week’s episode of TV.

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics is reporting that the show this week was viewed by 69,000 viewers. That number is the lowest ever since the company started airing their shows on AXS. The main event of the show featured Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, & Chris Sabin.

The report indicates that there were some DVR glitches that may have impacted the number and that Impact Wrestling warned fans about a possible time slot error or incorrect display in various channel guides.

The 69,000 viewer number is down nearly 38% over the prior week audience.

CATCH-UP: Impact Wrestling announces ticket on-sale for TV shows following Slammiversary