SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has delayed the Lex Luger episode of “WWE Icons.”

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that while the Luger episode of the series was set to drop on the 4th of July, the company decided to hold it back so it could premiere with a stronger lead-in.

“WWE Icons” is a WWE Network/Peacock exclusive documentary series. Previously aired episodes include Yokozuna, RVD, and others.

The Wrestling Inc. report indicates that the new premiere date for the Luger episode has not been set.

CATCH-UP: Face off segment announced for NXT’s Great American Bash