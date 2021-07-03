Face off segment announced for NXT’s Great American Bash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Karrion Kross will face off with Johnny Gargano at the Great American Bash on Tuesday night. WWE.com broke the news, as did NXT’s social media channels.

Gargano called out Kross on social media after Kross attacked him and tried to run him over with a car on this week’s show. Kross responded and agreed to the face to face.

Last week Kross tried to hit me with a car.. You think I was just going to let that go? I'll be at the Great American Bash. No tricks, no games, no smoke and mirrors. Meet me face to face. I'm going to smack the taste outta your mouth. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 3, 2021

The Great American Bash will air Tuesday night, live on the USA Network. Other matches on the show include Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: NXT star reportedly suffers concussion