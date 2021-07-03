News Ticker

Face off segment announced for NXT’s Great American Bash

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 3, 2021

Johnny Gargano (photo credit Tom Stoup © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Karrion Kross will face off with Johnny Gargano at the Great American Bash on Tuesday night. WWE.com broke the news, as did NXT’s social media channels.

Gargano called out Kross on social media after Kross attacked him and tried to run him over with a car on this week’s show. Kross responded and agreed to the face to face.

The Great American Bash will air Tuesday night, live on the USA Network. Other matches on the show include Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: NXT star reportedly suffers concussion

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021