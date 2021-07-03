VIP AUDIO 7/3 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including a meticulous breakdown of Punk’s Pipe Bomb promo good and bad, Linda Hogan book review, Chavo release, Hall to jail, more (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The June 21, 2011 episode features WWE Raw ratings perspective, TNA Impact quarter hour encouragement, Matt Hardy in dog house, Jim Ross reacts to C.M. Punk news on Raw, WWE admits mistakes on Raw, and more.

•The June 22, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Jeff Jarrett talks TNA progress, Foley, critics, plus Matt Hardy is not sweating, Scott Hall is headed to jail, Luke dissects Andy, Bound for Glory Series update, and more.

•The June 23, 2011 episode features a review of an advanced copy of “Linda Hogan: Wrestling the Hulk – My Life Against the Ropes” including details on the dirt she dished about Hulk including sex, drugs, and the emotional roller coaster of being married to the most famous wrestler of the last 30 years. What details or subjects does she seem to avoid? Does she seem fair? Does it feel like the “whole story”? Her diary entries, her new relationship with a teenager after the separation, her thoughts on parenting Nick and Brooke, and much more.

•The June 24, 2011 episode features a review of last night’s TNA Impact episode including detailed analysis of latest episode including hype for Destination X, Sting’s rematch against Anderson, Sting vs. Abyss, Bound for Glory Series Updates, and more.

•The June 25, 2011 episode features discussion of TNA’s scheduling decisions around Destination X and whether TNA is trying to downplay the PPV, Impact ratings analysis and reader comments on Impact’s angry & trashy first hour, Jim Ross’s insight on the Hart/HBK DVD, Chavo Guerrero’s release and Chavo’s lengthy thoughts on his release, whether Chavo could end up in ROH, and more.

•The June 26, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor segment including this subjects: How did Triple H bond with click without drugs & alcohol? How can Shawn Michaels be considered selfish? Will Vince McMahon create new non-disclosure agreements? And more.

•The June 27, 2011 episode features a breakdown of the C.M. Punk promo, including a full recap of what was said, why each item was likely included, what potential subjects weren’t included, how far back this seemed to start, where it might be going, why it wasn’t anything close to an actual shoot, but why that doesn’t matter at all, and how it can be appreciated by three rough categories as fans, and the danger that lies ahead. Plus, some quick thoughts at the end on the rest of the show including the ridiculousness of how the Raw Roulette gimmick was executed.

