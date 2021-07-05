7/5 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn, Angelico vs. Orange Cassidy, Martin vs. Serpentico, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

JULY 5, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to tonight’s show.

(1) LEILA GREY vs. THUNDER ROSA

Grey pushed Rosa into the corner, but Rosa fought back and landed a few chops and forearms. Rosa followed it up by hitting Grey with a running forearm to the side of the neck, then hit her with a running dropkick to the sternum. Rosa nailed Grey with the Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 2:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A quick, decisive win for Thunder Rosa, as she makes easy work of Grey.)

(2) SCORPIO SKY vs. MARCUS KROSS

Ethan Page joined Schiavone and Wight on commentary. Kross was sporting some wild hair here. Sky and Kross went back-and-forth a bit early on until Sky took the offensive advantage. Sky hit a Russian leg sweep, then wiped his feet toward Kross in disdain. Sky picked up Kross by his hair and tossed him across the ring but didn’t let go. Page was in near tears as he was laughing on commentary. Kross rolled Sky up for a close two count. Kross hit a double stomp for another close count. Sky hit the TKO for the win.

WINNER: Scorpio Sky in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun, quick match, which was made better by Page on commentary. Sky’s TKO finish at the end of this one looked nasty.)

(3) HIKARU SHIDA vs. DANI JORDYN

The two tested one another by trading shoulder tackles. Neither woman budged until Jordyn hit Shida in the face on the third attempt. Shida nailed Jordyn with a nice-looking dropkick to the face. Shida took Jordyn to the outside and grabbed a chair. The ref took it away which allowed Jordyn to nail Shida with her burn book. Back inside, Jordyn hit Shida with a suplex, and followed up with a flying uppercut. Jordyn covered but could only manage a two count. Shida missed a running knee in the corner when Jordyn moved. Shida recovered and went to the top. She missed initially but rolled through and nailed Jordyn with two high knees on Jordyn. Shida followed up with a suplex for a close two count. Shida hit Jordyn with a series of forearm shots.

Jordyn rolled Shida up for a few close counts, then hit her with a dropkick for a third two count. The two went face-to-face in the middle of the ring and traded shots. Shida hit a German suplex, but Jordyn kicked out. Shida hit Jordyn in the back of the head with a knee. Shida finished Jordyn off with a knee to the face and the pin.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Good to see Jordyn back on Elevation after some time away. This was a nice back-and-forth match that is worth checking out. Shida now has 33 wins in her AEW career.)

(4) ANGELICO (w/Jack Evans) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander)

Angelico slipped on Cassidy’s shades, but Cassidy was able to slyly get them back. Cassidy followed up with his vicious kicks to Angelico’s shins. Cassidy went for his pockets, but Angelico blocked and locked in an arm bar. Cassidy kept trying but was blocked until he flipped Angelico over and was able to sink his hands into the pockets. Cassidy hit Angelico on the outside with a tope. Statlander backed Evans up on the floor. Inside, Angelico nailed Cassidy with a kick to the face. Evans came over and hit Cassidy a couple of times.

Angelico had Cassidy in the corner and nailed him with a few measured shots. Angelico hooked Cassidy in an interesting submission move but Cassidy rolled him up for a close pin. Angelico missed a charge into the corner as Cassidy used his speed to his advantage. Cassidy nailed Angelico with a tornado DDT. Cassidy missed the Orange Punch and Angelico got a close pin attempt. Cassidy blocked Angelico’s finisher and got his own close count. Cassidy rolled Angelico up in the Mouse Trap out of nowhere for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I enjoyed this one. Angelico got in most of the offense, but the crowd was hot for Cassidy from the get-go.)

– After the match, Cassidy nailed Evans with the Orange Punch. The Bunny and The Blade appeared in the ring. They faced off with Cassidy and Statlander, who they will face on this week’s Dynamite.

(5) SERENA DEEB vs. TESHA PRICE

Price tried to shake Deeb’s hand, but Deeb nailed her with a slap to the face. Price kicked Deeb in the face, but Deeb came right back and hit a stiff clothesline. Deeb looked aggressive here, as she nailed Price with a few stiff rights. Deeb locked Price in a standing headlock, but Price was able to fight out of it. Deeb hit Price with a dragon screw leg whip, then hit the Detox. Deeb didn’t go for the pin right away, and instead locked in the Serenity Lock for the tap out.

WINNER: Serena Deeb in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Deeb played an aggressive role here, which makes me think she could be turning heel soon. I’m not sure how that sits with me at the moment, but I’m interested to see how it plays out.)

– Alex Marvez was ringside with Joey Janela. Marvez asked Janela for a medical update on his return to the ring, which Janela ignored. Marvez then tried asking Janela why he was late assisting his partner Sonny Kiss last week, but again, Janela refused to answer. Marvez tried one more question, as Janela grabbed the mic. The crowd chanted “we want Sonny,” as Janela simply said “I’m just frustrated” and walked away.

(6) SERPENTICO (w/Dr. Luther) vs. DANTE MARTIN

Martin jumped over Serpentico in the highest leapfrog I’ve ever seen, then hit him with a deep arm drag. Serpentico rolled to the outside where Luther was there to assist. Serpentico went back in, and Dr. Luther pulled Martin’s leg to distract him enough for Serpentico to attack. With the ref distracted inside by Serpentico, Luther drove Martin right into the metal barrier on the floor. Serpentico placed Martin against the post, but Martin missed as Serpentico went face-first into the post. Martin hit Serpentico with a kick to the head, then nailed him with a springboard moonsault for a close two.

Serpentico hit Martin with a thrust kick into a DDT. Martin kicked out of a pin attempt at two. Martin placed Serpentico on the top turnbuckle, then drove him to the mat for a close two count. Luther again distracted Martin from the outside. This time, Martin flew over the top right onto Luther. Inside, Martin nailed Serpentico with a flip-over stunner for the win.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid main event where Martin shined. I like how they’re using him while his brother and tag team partner is on the shelf.)

– After the match, Lither hit the ring to take out Martin. Matt Sydal hit the ring to make the save.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This may have been the shortest Elevation to-date. My only assumption is that AEW is gearing back up to go on the road, and with crowds back, we will be seeing more of these shorter shows. That being said, there was some solid action this week, Go out of your way to watch Shida/Jordyn and Angelico/Cassidy.

