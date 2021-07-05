GCW BACKYARD WRESTLING 3 REPORT 7/4: JJ Escobar vs. Emanon, Paco Loco vs. KC Kwik, Rickey Crash vs. Tatas, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW BACKYARD WRESTLING 3

JULY 4, 2021

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

(1) YOUNG DUMB N BROKE vs. BIG VIN SQUAD

A typical and run of the mill GCW opening match spot fest, but an entertaining one. Not a lot impactful selling going on, but unique spots with the trampoline and pool.

WINNER: Young Dumb N Broke

(2) MAYDAY JACK vs. COLBY CORINO

One of the more standard wrestling matches on the card. Jack and Corino got creative with some spots, but stopped short of going overboard and getting too cute.

WINNER: Mayday Jack

(3) RICKEY CRASH vs. NATAS

The first hardcore match on the show. Most notable was seeing Ricky Shane Page adopt a new character as per the theme of the show. Natas got the upper hand in the end for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Natas

(4) ARIEL CROW vs. DIABLO

Ever seen a wrestling match in a tree? Well, parts of this one took place in one with a big dive out of said tree and onto a trampoline.

WINNER: Diablo

(5) PACO LOCO vs. KC KWIK – Buried Alive Match

Chris Dickinson (Loco) has an innate ability to bring intensity to whatever match he’s in. That ability was on full display here. The buried alive stipulation was an interesting one to go with given the show concept, but it brought a fun nuance that wasn’t seen throughout the rest of the card. The slam through the light tubes and into the grave was a good finish considering the circumstances.

WINNER: Paco Loco

(6) NASTY LEROY vs. WORLD FAMOUS CB

Hello thumbtacks. World Famous was able to get some heat and got his comeuppance when put into a pile of thumbtacks.

WINNER: Nasty Leroy

(7) 4TH OF JULY BLUNT GUY, C-SPOT, NOLAN EDWARD, & AYDEN ALEXANDER vs. CLAUDE MARROW JR, THE CHAD, TONY DEPPEN, & VAMPYRO

Not the match you’d go to for serious pro wrestling with stakes, but it sure was entertaining and creative. Most importantly, creatively, it fit the vibe of the show. All the participants took some intense bumps, but the highlights were the walk and brawls into the pool and water slide, as well as a series of cutters in the ring. Plus, the birth of the Wade Keller Driver and a Radican Driver tease. Unsurprisingly, Tony Deppen shined and appeared heads above the rest in terms of crisp ability and charisma.

WINNER: Marrow Jr, Deppen, Marrow Jr, and Vampyro

(8) DEXTER WHITE vs. OTIS WHITE

Another hardcore style match with blood. Highlights include a chokeslam from Dexter on Otis from a scaffold onto light tubes and a tombstone piledriver onto a plate of glass.

WINNER: Dexter White

(9) DARK ANGEL vs. PIZZA CAT JR

Too much like the eight-man tag match from 2 matches ago. Spots were similar and the tone was too.

WINNER: Pizza Cat

(10) JJ ESCOBAR vs. EMANON

Well, you can’t have this show without a death match and this played the role to a “T.” The match itself is exactly what you’d expect with glass and blood galore, but the opening seconds and finish standout. The open featured a roman candle firefight and the finish saw Emanon lock Escobar in the back of a red pickup haul of some kind, only for the pickup to explode with fireworks with Escobar inside.

WINNER: Emanon

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not a consequential wrestling show by any means, but a fun one with a fun concept, fun vibe, and fun environment. I’d like to see participants from the various matches talk to each other about spots, so as to not feature similar ones throughout the show. If you know what you’re getting yourself into when pressing play on this, it gets a thumbs up. If you’re expecting more than fun shenanigans, this is a) not the show for you and b) a thumbs down event.

CATCH-UP: Matt Cardona makes GCW appearance, attacks Nick Gage