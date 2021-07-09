News Ticker

Bayley expected to miss nine months of action due to injury

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 9, 2021

Bayley (photo credit Tom Gibson © PWTorch.com)
Bayley will miss nine months of action in the ring due to an injury suffered while training.

WWE announced the news on social media and confirmed that her replacement in the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank would be revealed on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

Bayley was scheduled to face Belair in an “I Quit” match. It would have been their third PPV match in a row with the championship on the line.

Money in the Bank will stream live on Peacock on July 18. It will be the first non-WrestleMania PPV event to have fans in attendance since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

