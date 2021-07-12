News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC 264, the future of Dustin Poirier, the impact of Conor McGregor’s recent losing streak, more (95 min)

July 12, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk UFC 264. They discuss the future of Dustin Poirier, the impact of Conor McGregor’s recent losing streak, and much more. Rick and Robert briefly discuss the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés. They also discuss the MMA return of Miesha Tate.

