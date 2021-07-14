News Ticker

NXT Ratings Report: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano main event for the NXT Title leads to boost in viewership, demos

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 14, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA last night (7/13) drew 707,000 live and same-night viewers on USA Network in the United States. It’s the highest viewership level since the May 4 episode. The May 11 episode the next week ended a five-week run drawing more than 700,000 viewers each week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, they drew a 0.19 rating, up a notch from 0.18 last week. The average demo rating since NXT moved to Tuesdays is 0.19.

The male 18-49 demo leaped to 0.26, up from the 0.18 the prior two weeks. The average 18-49 male demo since moving to Tuesdays 14 weeks ago is 0.23.

The younger 18-34 male demo drew a 0.12 rating, up from 0.10 the last two weeks. The average since moving to Tuesdays is 0.10.

We also have the 7-day viewership total for the June 29 episode. It drew 782,000 total viewers, up from 636,000 live and same night viewers. The average 7-day viewership since moving to Tuesday nights is 838,000, up from a 714,000 average among live and same-night viewers. The average boost is 124,000 over six additional tallied days.

Note: The 7-day totals we receive is only DVR viewership from USA Network and does not account for replays on Peacock or views through other distributors.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021