NXT Ratings Report: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano main event for the NXT Title leads to boost in viewership, demos

NXT on USA last night (7/13) drew 707,000 live and same-night viewers on USA Network in the United States. It’s the highest viewership level since the May 4 episode. The May 11 episode the next week ended a five-week run drawing more than 700,000 viewers each week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, they drew a 0.19 rating, up a notch from 0.18 last week. The average demo rating since NXT moved to Tuesdays is 0.19.

The male 18-49 demo leaped to 0.26, up from the 0.18 the prior two weeks. The average 18-49 male demo since moving to Tuesdays 14 weeks ago is 0.23.

The younger 18-34 male demo drew a 0.12 rating, up from 0.10 the last two weeks. The average since moving to Tuesdays is 0.10.

We also have the 7-day viewership total for the June 29 episode. It drew 782,000 total viewers, up from 636,000 live and same night viewers. The average 7-day viewership since moving to Tuesday nights is 838,000, up from a 714,000 average among live and same-night viewers. The average boost is 124,000 over six additional tallied days.

Note: The 7-day totals we receive is only DVR viewership from USA Network and does not account for replays on Peacock or views through other distributors.