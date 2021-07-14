VIP AUDIO 7/14 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (12/15/1991): Steve Beverly on the state of TV pro wrestling including Flair, Hogan, Rumble, Liger, Rockers breakup, Bushwacker anti-gay chants (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 15, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#138) hosted by John Arezzi featuring Matwatch newsletter editor Steve Beverly’s analysis of the state of TV wrestling, discuss various topics in pro wrestling regarding the WWF and WCW including Jushin Liger, a Paul Heyman-William Regal angle that almost caused a riot, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, the Royal Rumble, Portland Wrestling, The Rockers breakup, the controversy over The Bushwacker’s chanting “fa–ot” at WWF house shows aimed at the Beverly Brothers, and finally Vinnie Russo’s weekly appearance plugging various projects with the radio show.

