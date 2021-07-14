VIP AUDIO 7/14 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Kevin Cattani co-hosts to relive 2010 Money in the Bank and preview 2021 edition. Raw and Smackdown MITB ladder matches, Rey vs. Swagger, Cena vs. Sheamus, more (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kevin Cattani, PWTorch contributor, joins Frank to discuss the first Money in the Bank PPV from 2010 and preview the upcoming edition. The entire card is broken down, featuring MITB ladder matches for both Raw and Smackdown, Rey Mysterio vs. Jack Swagger for the World Championship, and Sheamus vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship. Other topics are Bayley’s injury, the potential of the women’s division moving forward, a Big E or Riddle potential MITB win, people from 2010 still involved in today’s product including Kofi Kingston and more, having Kane win and cash in on the same night, and the legacy of Nexus. Kevin shares a cool personal story about an upcoming event to open the show.

