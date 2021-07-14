VIP AUDIO 7/13 – WKH – The News: Remembering Paul Orndorff’s career and key Torch Talk quotes about signing with WWF and life regrets, Raw ratings, NXT main event results and angle, Riddle accuser drops lawsuit (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including memories of Paul Orndorff’s career and key Torch Talk quotes about signing with WWF and life regrets. Then Raw ratings and some key ominous metrics about viewership the last four years, NXT Title match results from tonight and the angle with Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross afterward, plus Riddle accuser drops her sexual assault lawsuit.

