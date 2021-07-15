New Japan announces complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome, Okada vs. Cobb, Tekkers vs. LIJ tag title match round out top of card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After the conclusion of the Summer Struggle in Sapporo events, New Japan announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome on July 25.

The show will air live with Japanese and English commentary on NJPW World. The show has also been made available as a PPV on Fite.tv. New IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Tetsuya Naito & Sanda will face Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. in a rematch from their main event match at Summer Struggle in Sapporo: Night 2 on July 11.

Also added to the show was Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb in a rematch from Dominion in June. Okada was victorious in that match, but the two have continued their feud in tag matches in recent weeks. Robbie Eagles issued a challenge via video to El Desperado after he beat Taiji Ishimori to retain the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship at Summer Struggle in Sapporo: Night 1 on July 10. This will be Eagles first appearance in Japan since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Finally Taiji Ishomiro & ELP will face Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi with the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship on the line. The match was built with Romero asking ELP for a title shot after his team was victorious over Bullet Club at Summer Struggle in Sapporo: Night 2.

The lineup is rounded out by a New Japan Ranbo battle royal for the KOPW 2021 trophy currently held by Toru Yano.

The complete lineup is as follows: