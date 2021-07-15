THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/15: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Slammiversary on Saturday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna continued her dominant Knockouts reign with a win over the debuting Lady Frost. Lady Frost got in some offense, but the match was largely a showcase for Deonna. It will be interesting to see who Deonna’s mystery opponent is at Slammiversary.

Match of the Week: Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann vs. Deaner vs. TJP

This match featured half of the participants in the upcoming four-way Tag Team Title match at Slammiversary. After about 14 minutes of non-stop action, Karl Anderson got the pin on Deaner after the Gun Stun.

Impact TV Results (7/8/21):

Jake Something beat Brian Myers

Deonna Purrazzo beat Lady Frost

W. Morrissey beat Jason Page, Manny Smith, and Deonte Evans

Rosemary & Havok beat Susan & Kimber Lee

Karl Anderson beat Rich Swann, Deaner, & TJP

Merch Update:

You can bid on the table that Sami Callihan powerbombed Kenny Omega through on last week’s Impact. Check out Impact’s eBay page for more information (bidding starts at $300).

Coming Up:

It’s Slammiversary Week. The go-home edition of the TV show includes:

-Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

-Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, & Petey Williams

-Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

-Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

-Moose vs. Hernandez

CATCH-UP: Josh Alexander says goal is to create a legacy with Ultimate X match