Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship has been postponed.
On Thursday, WWE announced that Walter had suffered a severe injury to his hand. Because of the injury the match will not take place as originally scheduled.
BREAKING NEWS
WWE medical staff has confirmed @NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT has suffered a severe injury to his left hand and has been deemed unfit to compete for his scheduled rematch with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR.
Stay locked in for more updates on this quickly developing story. pic.twitter.com/0ikZn4t4NF
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021
On today’s episode of NXT UK, Dragunov and Walter got into a physical altercation. Walter injured the hand during the fight.
