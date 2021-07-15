SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship has been postponed.

On Thursday, WWE announced that Walter had suffered a severe injury to his hand. Because of the injury the match will not take place as originally scheduled.

BREAKING NEWS WWE medical staff has confirmed @NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT has suffered a severe injury to his left hand and has been deemed unfit to compete for his scheduled rematch with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Stay locked in for more updates on this quickly developing story. pic.twitter.com/0ikZn4t4NF — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

On today’s episode of NXT UK, Dragunov and Walter got into a physical altercation. Walter injured the hand during the fight.

