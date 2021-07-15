News Ticker

NXT UK star our of action due to injury

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 15, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship has been postponed.

On Thursday, WWE announced that Walter had suffered a severe injury to his hand. Because of the injury the match will not take place as originally scheduled.

On today’s episode of NXT UK, Dragunov and Walter got into a physical altercation. Walter injured the hand during the fight.

CATCH-UP: NXT UK HITS & MISSES 7/8: Frazer and Williams shine, a new feud brews with Trent Seven and Eddie Dennis, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021