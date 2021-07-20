WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW LIVE IN-PERSON REPORT 7/19: Notes and nuggets from an on-site perspective concerning this week’s show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE Monday Night Raw TV Report
July 19, 2021
Dallas, TX
Merchandise:
- Lilly doll sold out
- New John Cena shirt and hat for sale
- New shirt for The Fiend on hand
Overall: Lot of Cena shirts worn in the audience and a good number of McIntyre shirts as well. A distant third place was the RK-Bro shirts for Riddle and Randy Orton.
Main Event Tapings:
- Angel Garza defeated Gulak with the Wing Clipper.
Notes: No defined heel or face, but fans cheered for both guys.
- Ricochet vs Cedric Alexander.
Notes: Crowd very invested in Ricochet. A must watch match once WWE Main Event drops.
Monday Night Raw Notes:
- The audience was fully engaged with the the John Cena promo segment.
- There wasn’t any pyro for A.J. Styles and Omos
- Chants during the show included “use the cowbell” and use the chello.”
- A drastic lack of response to Jaxon Ryker, but the finish to the match got a big pop.
- Batches of respectful cheers for Charlotte Flair throughout the night. Some Rhea Ripley chants, too, but the loudest ones were for Becky Lynch.
- Sheamus paced in the ring during break and did pushups against announce table
- A negative reaction for Bobby Lashley, and a strong pop for Keith Lee’s return to the company. Goldberg also received a strong positive reaction.
- In regards to Goldberg, off camera he picked up a fans child much to the child’s delight.
- A major pop for the Nikki A.S.H MITB cash-in. The crowd ate the moment up live as it happened.
