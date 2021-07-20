WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW LIVE IN-PERSON REPORT 7/19: Notes and nuggets from an on-site perspective concerning this week’s show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw TV Report

July 19, 2021

Dallas, TX

Merchandise:

Lilly doll sold out

New John Cena shirt and hat for sale

New shirt for The Fiend on hand

Overall: Lot of Cena shirts worn in the audience and a good number of McIntyre shirts as well. A distant third place was the RK-Bro shirts for Riddle and Randy Orton.

Main Event Tapings:

Angel Garza defeated Gulak with the Wing Clipper.

Notes: No defined heel or face, but fans cheered for both guys.

Ricochet vs Cedric Alexander.

Notes: Crowd very invested in Ricochet. A must watch match once WWE Main Event drops.

Monday Night Raw Notes:

The audience was fully engaged with the the John Cena promo segment.

There wasn’t any pyro for A.J. Styles and Omos

Chants during the show included “use the cowbell” and use the chello.”

A drastic lack of response to Jaxon Ryker, but the finish to the match got a big pop.

Batches of respectful cheers for Charlotte Flair throughout the night. Some Rhea Ripley chants, too, but the loudest ones were for Becky Lynch.

Sheamus paced in the ring during break and did pushups against announce table

A negative reaction for Bobby Lashley, and a strong pop for Keith Lee’s return to the company. Goldberg also received a strong positive reaction.

In regards to Goldberg, off camera he picked up a fans child much to the child’s delight.

A major pop for the Nikki A.S.H MITB cash-in. The crowd ate the moment up live as it happened.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE IN-PERSON REPORT 7/16: Consequential feel to the show yields passionate reactions and passionate performances