7/20 NWA POWER TV REPORT: The NWA Championship Series pairings and teams announced including Nick Aldis & Melina and Kamille & Austin Idol, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NWA POWER TV REPORT

JULY 20, 2021

ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tim Storm, Joe Galli, Velvet Sky

-The show opened with a voice over announcing the NWA Championship series. It was explained that a group of eight NWA wrestlers, consisting of both current and former champions, would be paired off in teams of two at random. Each team would pick five active NWA roster members to represent them. The teams were broken out as follows:

Kamille & Austin Idol

Thom Latimer

Kenzie Paige

Kratos

Mims

Sal Rinauro

Aron Stevens & Taryn Tarell

Tyrus

Lady Frost

JTG

Marshie Rockett

Jordan Clearwater

Nick Aldis & Melina

Crimson

Skye Blue

Fred Rosser

Slice Boogie

Jeremiah Plinkett

Pope & Velvet Sky

Trevor Murdoch

Jennacide

Jax Dane

Mystery Man

Colby Corino

-It was announced that on July 27th, 2021, the tournament would begin with Team Stevens vs. Team Kamille and Team Aldis vs. Team Pope.

(Taylor’s Analysis: A wrestling tournament with a sports-like presentation is nothing to complain about. However, the stakes of the tournament have not yet been made clear. There’s plenty of time for The NWA to establish the point of the tournament, but this is really something that should have been explained at the beginning. Still, the next few weeks of Power are loaded with fun matchups and interesting pairings.)

CATCH-UP: 7/6 NWA POWER TV REPORT: JTG vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Championship, Pope vs. Rinauro for the TV Championship, more