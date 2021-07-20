7/20 NWA POWER TV REPORT: The NWA Championship Series pairings and teams announced including Nick Aldis & Melina and Kamille & Austin Idol, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NWA POWER TV REPORT
JULY 20, 2021
ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS
REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Announcers: Tim Storm, Joe Galli, Velvet Sky
-The show opened with a voice over announcing the NWA Championship series. It was explained that a group of eight NWA wrestlers, consisting of both current and former champions, would be paired off in teams of two at random. Each team would pick five active NWA roster members to represent them. The teams were broken out as follows:
Kamille & Austin Idol
- Thom Latimer
- Kenzie Paige
- Kratos
- Mims
- Sal Rinauro
Aron Stevens & Taryn Tarell
- Tyrus
- Lady Frost
- JTG
- Marshie Rockett
- Jordan Clearwater
Nick Aldis & Melina
- Crimson
- Skye Blue
- Fred Rosser
- Slice Boogie
- Jeremiah Plinkett
Pope & Velvet Sky
- Trevor Murdoch
- Jennacide
- Jax Dane
- Mystery Man
- Colby Corino
-It was announced that on July 27th, 2021, the tournament would begin with Team Stevens vs. Team Kamille and Team Aldis vs. Team Pope.
(Taylor’s Analysis: A wrestling tournament with a sports-like presentation is nothing to complain about. However, the stakes of the tournament have not yet been made clear. There’s plenty of time for The NWA to establish the point of the tournament, but this is really something that should have been explained at the beginning. Still, the next few weeks of Power are loaded with fun matchups and interesting pairings.)
