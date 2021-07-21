NXT on USA rating and viewership for last night’s episode with fallout from Samoa Joe-Karrion Kross angle, Gonzalez defending against Xia Li

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA last night drew a 0.57 cable rating and 709,000 total live and same-night viewers on USA Network. That’s in line with last week’s 0.56 rating and 707,000 viewers. It’s the second week in a row NXT has topped 700,000 viewers after drawing under 700,000 the prior seven weeks.

In the key 18-49 adult demographic, NXT drew a 0.20, in line with last week’s 0.19. It’s the highest demo rating since June 1, which also drew 0.20.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26, tied with last week. In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, down from last week’s 0.12, but right in the usual range.

We also have new 3-day and 7-day viewership totals. The June 14 episode drew 814,000 total viewers after three days, the best three-day total since May 4. The 7-day total for the July 6 episode was 739,000, down from 782,000 the prior week and the lowest since Feb. 10.