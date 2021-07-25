FREE PODCAST 7/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (7-26-16) Keller & Powell talk about Balor’s Raw debut against Reigns, Braun’s future, Sasha-Charlotte, live callers (145 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (7-26-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss in depth last night’s excellent and newsworthy Raw from various angles including topics and questions from callers and emailers including Finn Balor’s debut on Raw and his victory over Roman Reigns. Also, a look ahead to Smackdown and whether it can deliver tonight a show that competes with Raw. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email questions on a range of topics including the new-look Raw, Finn Balor’s potential of winning the Universal Title at Summerslam, a prediction that Braun Strowman wouldn’t be in WWE in five years, what’s the deal with Sasha Banks beating Charlotte for the title so quickly, and more.

