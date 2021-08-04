FREE PODCAST 8/3 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (8-3-11): Keller & Powell discuss Jericho’s shot at Punk on social media, Punk-Cena on Raw, more with callers (155 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to Mailbag topics about Joe-Kross, Goldberg-Lashley, Triple H-Vince McMahon, Nikki Kross, and more. Then in a 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback from Aug. 2, 2011, Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net to discuss the previous night’s WWE Raw from dozens of angles along with taking live calls most of the hour centered mostly around Raw and where Summerslam is headed. In the VIP Aftershow, they talk about the three-man Raw announce booth, WWE Creative Team structure changes, Chris Jericho’s hostile dig at C.M. Punk on social media, and last week’s Impact.

