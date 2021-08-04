Ric Flair comments on his release from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair has broken his silence on his release from WWE.

In a post on Twitter, Flair addressed his status with WWE, respect for the company, and reason why he left.

“I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me. I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in a position in life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever. We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!”

Flair has been a regular legend fixture in certain go-to scenarios on WWE television. Most recently, he was embroiled in a storyline with Lacey Evans and his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Dating back to last year, he also worked with Randy Orton and other legends in an effort to get over Orton’s maniacal, heel act at the time.

