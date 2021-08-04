SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Max Caster crossed a line during his rap entrance this week on AEW Dark, leading to the show getting pulled down for editing.

Caster walked to the ring with partner Anthony Bowens and rapped on his opponents. Caster started by referencing Simone Biles and her absence from Olympic competition in Tokyo due to mental health issues. From there, he referenced the Duke Lacrosse rape scandal from 2006 in which members of the men’s lacrosse team at Duke were accused of rape. Caster said in the rap, “The Sydals gonna pay the cost, I’m gonna treat those bitches like Duke Lacrosse.” To finish, Caster made a crude joke at Julia Hart’s expense before his four-way tag team match began.

Due to social media backlash about the content, AEW pulled the show down and re-uploaded it without the controversial rap remarks.

AEW has not commented publicly on the situation.

