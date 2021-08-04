News Ticker

Ronda Rousey speaks on Bray Wyatt release, blames WWE Fans

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 4, 2021

Ronda Rousey took to social media on Tuesday to discuss the release of Bray Wyatt and blamed WWE fans for his departure from the company.

“I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting, “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first.”

Ronda Rousey last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 35 in the main event against both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Lynch was victorious in that match, capturing both the WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships.

1 Comment on Ronda Rousey speaks on Bray Wyatt release, blames WWE Fans

  1. She’s not wrong.

    This was my initial reaction when I saw the outpouring of support for Bray. Whenever it was time for a Fiend match, everybody would just shit all over it (rightfully so, mostly) and complain until it was over.

