Tony Khan comments on Max Caster’s rap from “Dark”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan said Max Caster’s controversial rap that aired during The Acclaimed’s entrance on Dark should have never aired and it should have been caught in the editing process.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Khan said he didn’t hear the rap as it happened as he was in the back. Khan added they re-uploaded the episode with the rap removed and that this wouldn’t have happened on Dynamite because he has such tight controls. Because of the oversight, he said he will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation in addition to his editing of Dynamite and Rampage.

He simply stated, “Max Caster’s rap was terrible.”

During their entrance, Caster’s rap touched on Simone Biles’ mental health, the Duke lacrosse rape case scandal, and a crude comment about Julia Hart. As David Bixenspan noted on Twitter, the incident was even worse considering the show was billed as a benefit for sexual assault survivors and had representatives from Safe Alliance present, an organization serving women impacted by domestic abuse and/or sexual assault.

There has been no word yet on any repercussions for Caster.

CATCH-UP: Max Caster raps on Simone Biles and Duke Lacrosse on AEW Dark, show gets pulled down for edit