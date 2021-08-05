News Ticker

AEW Dynamite ratings last night up against USA Network’s Olympic coverage, key demo info and comparisons to this week’s Raw

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

August 5, 2021

Last night’s (8/4) episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.102 million live and same-night viewers, in line with last week’s 1.108 million. It drew an overall cable rating of 0.70, one of only seven instances of Dynamite drawing a 0.70 rating or higher.

In the coveted 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.46 rating, in line with last week’s 0.45 (Raw this week drew 0.51 in that demo). In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.62 rating, in line with the last two weeks of 0.60 and 0.62. (Raw this week drew a 0.69 in that demo) In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.28, between last week’s 0.33 and the prior week’s 0.26. (Raw drew a 0.37 rating in that demo.) In other words, across all key stats, Dynamite seems to have landed a certain range. The potential additions of C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson could be a boost to that current range.

AEW finished no. 2 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo, behind only the Olympics on USA Network.

