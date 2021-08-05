AEW Dynamite ratings last night up against USA Network’s Olympic coverage, key demo info and comparisons to this week’s Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (8/4) episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.102 million live and same-night viewers, in line with last week’s 1.108 million. It drew an overall cable rating of 0.70, one of only seven instances of Dynamite drawing a 0.70 rating or higher.

In the coveted 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.46 rating, in line with last week’s 0.45 (Raw this week drew 0.51 in that demo). In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.62 rating, in line with the last two weeks of 0.60 and 0.62. (Raw this week drew a 0.69 in that demo) In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.28, between last week’s 0.33 and the prior week’s 0.26. (Raw drew a 0.37 rating in that demo.) In other words, across all key stats, Dynamite seems to have landed a certain range. The potential additions of C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson could be a boost to that current range.

AEW finished no. 2 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo, behind only the Olympics on USA Network.

