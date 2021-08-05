News Ticker

“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton dies at the age of 62

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 5, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, a legendary tag team wrestler whose career spanned a multitude of eras and companies has died at the age of 62. Eaton’s sister, Debbie, announced the news on Facebook, but did not reveal the cause of death.

Eaton made his professional wrestling debut in 1976 as a 17 year old. From there, he built a career that spanned promotions across the country including Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, World Class Championship Wrestling, Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and others.

Eaton most notably was a member of the Midnight Express with Jim Cornette as manager. That team would have a legendary feud with the Rock and Roll Express that cultivated major matches and Eaton becoming synonymous with tag team wrestling. He would hold various tag team titles throughout his career and across many different promotions.

Eaton also was a part of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW and had credible runs as a singles wrestler, holding the WCW World Television Championship in the early 1990s.

Eaton wrestled for a handful of independent promotions into the 2000s and officially retired in 2015 after losing to Ricky Morton. Eaton is a member of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.

