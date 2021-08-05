“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton dies at the age of 62

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, a legendary tag team wrestler whose career spanned a multitude of eras and companies has died at the age of 62. Eaton’s sister, Debbie, announced the news on Facebook, but did not reveal the cause of death.

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers off all-time “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rPIIvlGlX4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. WWE extends its condolences to Eaton’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/LErmNJPew0 — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2021

Eaton made his professional wrestling debut in 1976 as a 17 year old. From there, he built a career that spanned promotions across the country including Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, World Class Championship Wrestling, Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and others.

Eaton most notably was a member of the Midnight Express with Jim Cornette as manager. That team would have a legendary feud with the Rock and Roll Express that cultivated major matches and Eaton becoming synonymous with tag team wrestling. He would hold various tag team titles throughout his career and across many different promotions.

Eaton also was a part of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW and had credible runs as a singles wrestler, holding the WCW World Television Championship in the early 1990s.

Eaton wrestled for a handful of independent promotions into the 2000s and officially retired in 2015 after losing to Ricky Morton. Eaton is a member of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.

CATCH-UP: Ronda Rousey speaks on Bray Wyatt release, blames WWE Fans