FREE PODCAST 8/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Javier Machado joins Greg to discuss the latest NXT releases and potential philosophy shift of the brand, plus AEW, WWE, Impact, more (111 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Javier Machado to discuss the latest NXT releases and what it means for the brand going forward. They also discuss Chris Jericho vs. Juvi from last week’s AEW Dynamite, Impact’s upcoming Emergence special, and they answer listener and emailer questions on Damian Priest, Veer, Adam Cole, and more.

