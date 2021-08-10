ROH moves Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view out of Florida due to COVID concerns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH announced it has decided to move the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view out of Florida due to COVID concerns.

“Your safety, health, and well-being remain our top priorities,” said ROH in a statement tonight. “Details to follow shortly.”

The event was scheduled to take place in Lakeland, Fla. at the RP Funding Center on Sept. 12.

WWE currently has a scheduled live Smackdown TV event on Sept. 3 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Florida has one of the highest per capita COVID case totals and COVID-related hospitalizations among the 50 states currently.