8/10 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Spears & Wardlow, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Parker & Lee, Dark Order, Hikuleo, The Hybrid2, Lucha Bros., no Acclaimed

AEW DARK TV REPORT

AUGUST 10, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show, giving us a rundown.

(1) THUNDER ROSA vs. ZEDA ZHANG

After an early scramble, Rosa went behind Zeda and just shoved her down. Rosa fired off chops, but Zeda countered with a ripcord knee. Rosa battled back with a shotgun dropkick and really had to muscle Zeda up to drive her into the corner. Rosa tried again and hit an Oklahoma Stampede for two. Zeda kicked out of a wrist clutch pin attempt, but ate a Rosa double knee and running dropkick in the corner. Rosa hit a butterfly suplex for two, then slapped on the Peruvian Necktie for the submission.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Rosa picks up her 18th win in a row and is no doubt ready for another showdown with Dr. Britt Baker. I’m assuming that’ll happen at All Out.)

(2) RED VELVET vs. SKYLER MOORE

Both ladies escaped arm bars to start, which led to an arm drag and dropkick by Velvet, leaving Skyler to regroup. Skyler planted Velvet with a slam, but missed a running corner chop. Velvet did the splits into a corner choke and dropped Skyler with double knees while Moore was hung up in the ropes. Velvet put Skyler away with the Final Slice to win it.

WINNER: Red Velvet in 3:00

(Howard Analysis: We go from the potential challenger to the Women’s Title at All Out to the challenger for the title at Rampage this Friday. Velvet looks ready to spoil the Doctor’s homecoming.)

(3) 2.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) vs. ADRIAN ALANIS & LIAM GRAY

Parker got surprised by Alanis with a Northern Lights Suplex early, but Lee made a blind tag to take control with a release German suplex. Parker & Lee did a nice springboard elbow drop as they picked apart Alanis for three minutes before Gray made a hot tag. Gray hit a nice somersault dive off the top onto both Parker & Lee before tagging back in Alanis, who didn’t get enough time to recover. Lee hit a back breaker, while Parker hit a running knee, which led to a double hot shot for the win.

WINNERS: 2.0 in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Excalibur tried to convince Taz to check out 2.0’s YouTube show, but he refused as he only watches BTE and Sammy’s Vlog since he’s a company man. As for the match, 2.0 looked impressive here and leads me to believe we’ll be seeing them more often on shows like Dark & Elevation, which I’m all for.)

(4) CHAOS PROJECT (Luther & Serpentico) vs. BEAR COUNTRY (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

Serpentico tried to use his speed to avoid Bronson and it worked for about two seconds before Bronson hit a powerslam. Boulder tagged in and immediately hit a big splash, then a side slam on Luther. Bronson starched Serpentico with a punch to the floor as Luther swept the leg of Bronson on the apron. Luther threw Serpentico onto Bronson outside, then suplexed his partner onto Bronson back in the ring. For the next few minutes, Bronson was isolated before Boulder made the hot tag. Luther tried launching Serpentico into Boudler, but it had no effect. The match sort of broke down before Boulder powered up both Serpentico & Luther for a double powerslam. Bear Country connected with their Electric Chair slam for the victory.

WINNERS: Bear Country in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was Bear Boulder’s return since early April and it’s nice to see Bear Country at full strength again. I’m hoping they stack up some wins and climb the tag ranks. That said, since this was their return, no way should they have gone this long with Chaos Project and no way should Chaos Project have gotten off this much offense.)

(5) DARBY ALLIN vs. INVICTUS KHASH

Excalibur points out that both of these men trained with Buddy Wayne in the Pacific Northwest as Khash has a BW on his boots as a tribute. Khash got a nice hammerlock takedown to start, which Darby countered into a cravat. Darby responded with a few arm drags, but Khash countered into a massive back breaker. Taz respects Khash, as he said anyone who beats up Darby has his respect. Khash tried to ground Darby, but Darby used his speed to get a few roll ups. Darby caught Khash with The Last Supper, a modified figure four pin for the win out of nowhere.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I really dig Darby’s new entrance video. Khash took almost all of this one before Darby got that flash win. It was a nice change of pace for Darby matches which are usually crazy hard hitting. This was a nice mat based match. I hope we see Khash again.)

(6) ALAN “5” ANGELS (w/10 & Colt Cabana) vs. Q.T. MARSHALL (w/Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

Commentary mentions how Angels was a student of Marshall’s at the Nightmare Factory before joining Dark Order. QT mocked Angels at the start, but Angels tried a dropkick, only to get swatted away. Angels fought back with a very fitting five corner punches, then attempted This Is Gonna Suck, but QT bailed outside. Angels connected with a tope, but got distracted by The Factory, letting QT slam Angels into the railing. Back inside, QT drove Angels down with a tilt a whirl back breaker for two. Angels fought back with an enzugiri and This Is Gonna Suck, but couldn’t follow up. QT hit a Flatliner into a back breaker for another two. QT looked for a superplex, but Angels avoided it into a high cross body off the top. Angels hit a hurricanrana, running knee strike and moonsault for two. Angels looked for a slingshot lungblower, but QT countered into a Liger Bomb for a close two. QT went for a Diamond Cutter, but Angels countered with a head kick. Angels went up top for another moonsault, but Solo jumped on the apron to run distraction. The referee didn’t even scold him, instead Cabana & 10 chased off Solo & Comoroto. With Angels crotched in the corner, QT went up top for I think a Super Destroyer, but Angels turned it into a Spanish Fly for the closest near fall of the match at the 10 minute mark. Angels tried for the Wing Snapper, but QT ripped the mask off of Angels. While Angels tried putting the mask back on, QT hit the Diamond Cutter for the win.

WINNER: Q.T. Marshall in 10:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I enjoyed this match quite a bit and wasn’t expecting this to be as back and forth as it was. This was one of the best showings from Alan Angels, even in defeat. Despite interference towards the end, I was happy it was kept to a minimum. This was really good stuff.)

(7) HIKULEO vs. THAD BROWN

The bell sounded and Hikuleo steamrolled poor Brown, as he launched the poor guy to the corner. Brown avoided a corner attack, tried a springboard lung blower, but got swatted away. Hikuleo connected with a short arm clothesline, Buzzsaw Kick and put things away with a Fireman’s Carry Slam for three.

WINNER: Hikuleo in 1:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m happy Hikuleo stuck around to get a win in an AEW ring. I’m not sure how much longer he’ll be around here, but I wouldn’t mind seeing him more on shows like this.)

(8) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. VALENTINA ROSSI

Rossi was immediately planted with a Nyla bodyslam and legdrop. Nyla put Rossi in the ropes and took the ref, as Vickie missed slapping Rossi the first time, but connected with the second try. Rossi tried to piggyback Nyla into a Dragon Sleeper, but Nyla shrugged her off. Nyla hit a single hand chokeslam while her opponent was down, which was impressive. Nyla wins it with a Beast Bomb.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Complete destruction from Nyla, who should be doing this for quite a while before she builds her way back into the title picture again. Squashes are perfect for her.)

(9) FUEGO DEL SOL vs. DANIEL GARCIA

Garcia tried toying with Fuego to start, but Fuego used his speed to get a quick pin attempt. Fuego signaled for his Tornado DDT, but Garcia avoided it with a big boot to the face. Garcia kept Fuego grounded and zoned in on the neck and back. Fuego fought back with a kip up hurricanrana, but Garcia exploded out of the corner with a shotgun dropkick. Fuego rolled through a suplex into a Fisherman’s Buster, tried his Tornado DDT, but Garcia wrenched Fuego’s arm down violently. Garcia wrapped Fuego up in a crazy submission for the win.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Garcia really looked intense here and showed off his skills before his match with Darby this week on Dynamite.)

(10) PENELOPE FORD vs. SAHARA SEVEN

Seven told Ford not to touch her hair and Taz said he used to be the same way when he wrestled. Penelope listened to Seven and just dropped her with a jaw breaker before choking her in the ropes. Penelope mounted Seven and fired off forearms, until Seven fought back with a slam and corner splash. Seven missed a hip attack, allowing Penelope to rake Seven throat first across the top rope. Penelope lit up Seven with kicks and hit her springboard corner handspring elbow. Seven kicked out of a release German suplex, but ran right into a pump kick and Muta Lock for the submission win for Penelope.

WINNER: Penelope Ford in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Penelope remains in the win column as this was a good showing from her here.)

(11) SHAWN SPEARS & WARDLOW vs. SETH GARGIS & RIPPER ZBYSZKO

I should immediately point out that Spears was playing his chair to the ring like a guitar. He’s becoming more and more like La Parka before our very eyes. Commentary obviously points out that Ripper is the son of The Living Legend Larry Zbyszko. Spears worked Ripper’s arm early, but got caught with a sole butt allowing Gargis to tag in. Gargis is much bigger, so Wardlow tagged in and launched Gargis in the air with a shoulder tackle. That was all Gargis wanted, so Ripper tagged back in and suffered the same fate. Spear quickly tagged in, lowered his knee pad and hit brutal knee strikes to the head. Spears hit the C4 to win it.

WINNERS: Shawn Spears & Wardlow in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I don’t know why Spears got the pin here with Wardlow wrestling tomorrow night. Regardless, Spears & Wardlow continue looking impressive in tag action.)

(12) THE HYBRID2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) vs. JAY FREDDIE & MARCUS KROSS

Kross has enough hair on his head for both he & his partner. Freddie got a hot start on Evans with a snap suplex for one. Kross tagged in and quickly hit a double stomp into an elbow for two. Evans had enough and just started unloading punches on Kross before Angelico tagged in for a double team back breaker. Kross battled back with a springboard elbow to get the tag to Freddie, who hit a bulldog-clothesline combo. Kross went up top for a Doomsday Device, but got sent to the floor where Evans hit a Sasuke Special. Angelico swept Freddie in the ring into the Navarro Death Roll for the submission.

WINNERS: The Hybrid2 in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: TH2 picks up their first tag win since April and looked great in doing so. I’ve missed seeing them in tag action and hopefully this is a return to more of that.)

(13) LUCHA BROS (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. CEZAR BONONI & JD DRAKE (w/Peter Avalon)

Bononi & Drake came out to the Pretty Picture theme, which is one of the best themes in all of wrestling. Lucha Bros quickly laid out Drake with a double superkick early with Fenix admiring his footwork smiling like a kid in a candy store at his opponent. Fenix hit his multi springboard arm drag, but wasted too much time as Drake hit a running boot for a two count. Drake chopped Fenix into his corner which allowed Bononi to do the same. Excalibur puts over Peter Avalon on Celebrity Family Feud last week and how furious he was that the money went to charity. A Manhattan Drop into a running boot got Drake a two count. Fenix fought back, tagged in Penta, who connected with a top rope dropkick right to the butt. Bononi broke up Penta trying to break Drake’s arm, letting Drake hit a corner senton for two. Fenix hit a rewind kick on Bononi and dropped Drake in the process, letting Penta hit a top rope double stomp and Fenix a Frog Splash for the victory.

WINNERS: Lucha Bros in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: There’s absolutely no way Penta & Fenix aren’t the next team in line for The Young Bucks. They are racking up wins at a lightning speed and I wouldn’t doubt we build something soon, which I would love.)

(14) TAY CONTI vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Both ladies took turns slapping the taste out of the others mouth until Conti switched to chopping the chest. Conti connected with a springboard sunset flip for two. Renegade avoided a corner pump kick and dished out some stiff shots before mounting Conti, driving her head into the mat. Conti fought back with a monkey flip and judo flips before she leveled Renegade with a pump kick and running corner boots. Conti put away Renegade with a DD-Tay for another win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Another very impressive showing from Conti, who continues to rack up wins. I can only hope Tay gets a title shot after All Out, she deserves it.)

(15) CHUCK TAYLOR & WHEELER YUTA vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)(w/H.F.O.)

Chuck & Yuta are riding solo as Private Party has three other people with them. Yuta worked the arm of Kassidy before Chuck tagged in and they hit a reverse Hart Attack into a single leg crab. Quen broke things up, making a blind tag and wiped out Chuck with a springboard attack. Chuck hit a Sole Food to get the hot tag to Yuta, who connected with a top rope dropkick on Kassidy. Yuta skinned the cat off the bottom rope following a Kassidy head kick before back dropping Quen to the floor. Yuta went to the top, but was sent crashing to the outside by Kassidy. Private Party kept Yuta isolated before Taylor made the hot tag. Chuck hit an overhead belly to belly crashing Quen onto Kassidy, then hit a Uranage on Quen while Yuta hit a splash for two. Yuta sank in an Octopus Hold on Quen, but Quen got the ropes. Yuta was tripped and posted outside and hit the Silly String on Chuck back inside. Quen hit a somersault dive on Yuta, while Kassidy hit a Swanton Bomb for two. Quen went for a Shooting Star, but landed on his feet and ate a Chuck knee. Yuta went for a dive, but Jack Evans kicked him in the face, allowing Kassidy to roll Yuta up for the win. Post match, Private Party hit a low blow on Yuta, so Statlander & Orange Cassidy make the save, begging the question where the heck were they to begin with?

WINNERS: Private Party in 10:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was much slower than I thought it’d be, which is fine, but it was clunky in spots. Not to mention after 10 minutes of action, we got just a distraction finish, which felt pretty ridiculous. So this left a lot to be desired considering how good the guys were involved. At one point Excalibur said it was a grotesquely humid night in Jacksonville, which Taz responded with that’s why he switched to his bathing suit. That broke Excalibur and it was great.)

(16) EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON & COLT CABANA vs. DAVID RAMOS & JAKE MANNING & JOEY SWEETS

Sweets immediately was sent into the Dark Order corner and hit with a corner splash, atomic drop and running dropkick. Manning tagged in and was met with a Cabana head scissors and bionic elbow. David Ramos tagged in and Cabana no sold a clothesline, swept Ramos and Grayson hit a springing DDT. Sweets tagged in and was dropped with a Chicago Skyline from Cabana and leaping splash for the quick win.

WINNERS: Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Love a Man Scout Manning sighting, no matter how brief. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a good old Dark Order trios squash, so we were long overdue for one.)

(17) ALEX REYNOLDS & JOHN SILVER & 10 vs. DEAN ALEXANDER & ARJUN SINGH & T.I.M.

Excalibur tells us T.I.M. stands for The Infinite Male, as he starts with Reynolds. Taz says that means nothing to him and giggles as Reynolds connected with a pop up knee to the face followed by a drive by knee. 10 made the tag, as did Alexander with 10 showing his power with a fall away slam before Silver and Singh tagged in. Silver hit a flapjack before lighting up Singh with kicks to the chest. Silver found himself in the wrong corner, but fought his way free as he hit T.I.M. with a combo of kicks and a suplex. Fast tags were made by Dark Order as 10 hit a pump kick on Alexander in the corner and was planted with a spinebuster. Silver & Reynolds proceeded to hit their crazy combo, which sent Alexander into the Full Nelson by 10 for the submission.

WINNERS: Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10 in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: How do you follow up a Dark Order trios tag? With another one of course! I guess the winners this week are Uno, Grayson & Cabana, who won their match much faster that Silver, Reynolds & 10. That’s really all that can be said. Happy Johnny Hungee is back.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: They advertised an Acclaimed tag match, but we never got it, which I can only assume could be due to the Max Caster controversy last week. Anyways, this show was your vintage way too crammed episode of Dark. I enjoy the shows that have 10-11 matches and not overflowing like they used to do a few months ago. There’s nothing wrong with building up people’s records, but when Elevation was barely a half hour, there needs to be an even split with Dark in my opinion. That said I’d go out of your way to watch QT vs. Alan Angels as it was one of the most competitive matches on Dark I’ve seen in quite a while. The women’s top contenders looked strong, as did the Dark Order boys.