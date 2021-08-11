8/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of Jericho vs. Wardlow, Darby vs. Garcia, Omega & Bucks vs. Dante & Sydals, Statlander vs. Rose

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2021

PITTSBURGH, PA.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The AEW Dynamite opening theme aired. Then they went to the arena with pyro blasting and the camera panning the crowd with a mix of fans in masks and without masks as Jim Ross introduced the show. He hyped the Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow match.

-A promo aired with MJF and Wardlow. MJF said Wardlow is going to stop him right before the finish line. He took a bite of an apple. He said if Jericho were somehow to manage to vanquish Wardlow – Wardlow shook his head in the background – he would face him and still find out he’s still better than him. Wardlow added that he still plans beat him. MJF turned and said, “Like you beat Cody in the cage? Get the job done tonight.” He handed Wardlow the apple. Wardlow crushed it in his hand as he tensed up at what MJF said.

-The announcers hyped the line-up of scheduled matches.

(1) KENNY OMEGA & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. THE SYDAL BROTHERS (Matt & Mike) & DANTE MARTIN

The Bucks and Omega came out first to their “Be.. Be Elite!” theme song. Don Callis joined the announcers and said he’s made it an eight-man booth. Ross asked how he figured that. Callis said he does the work of four men. After a pause, Schiavone astutely pointed out, “That’d make it seven men.” Callis had no comeback. Back and forth rapid-fire action early with the Bucks controlling. The babyface trio did a dive together onto the heels at ringside. Dante hit a high dropkick that Callis compared to Jim Brunzell’s. Schiavone talked about Christian getting an AEW Title match at All Out. Callis said Christian will find out what it’s like to lose to a true elite wrestler like Omega. Omega took over against Mike Sydal at 8:00. He stomped on Sydal’s crotch, then the Bucks and Omega delivered a triple-team sequence into a near fall. Dante landed on his feet when Omega suplexed him over his head. He then hit an enzuigiri. He played to the crowd before going to work on both Bucks at once. He then dove thorugh the ropes at Omgea at ringside. He then springboarded off the top rope with a huracanrana onto Omega at ringside. He rushed back into the ring and landed a springboard Asai moonsault on Matt for a near fall. Fans were popping for his sequence.

Omega eventually took over against Dante. He delivered a V-Trigger and set up a One-Winged Angel, but Dante slipped free and and landed Pelé kick. Omega fired back with a V-Trigger, but Dante countered him into a roll-up for a two count. Omega fired back with another V-Trigger foloowed by a One-Winged Angel. The Bucks superkicked the Sydals out of the ring. Then the Bucks and Omega landed the BTE V-Trigger to finish him. Callis joined them in the ring to celebrate.

WINNERS: Omega & The Bucks in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a blast. It was a memorable standout moment for Dante that people will remember. It built nicely and really had the crowd popping and engaged for the final five minutes.)

-Schiavone interviewed The Elite afterward. He asked if the kid Dante really deserved all of that. As Callis began touting his team, Christian Cage’s music interrupted. He walked out and pumped up the crowd on the ramp. Callis called him “Christian Cage, the Stamford Stooge.” He said there’s ten of them and only one of him. “Are you really this dumb?” he asked. Jungle Boy’s theme played, and out walked JB and Luchasaurus. [c]

-After the break, Callis told Christian that he is going to get his AEW Title shot on Sept. 5 at All Out and he and Kenny are very happy. Fans booed, then a loud “C.M. Punk!” broke out. (That seemed to break Christian’s heart as he stood there.) Callis told Christian not to be nervous because he’s a hell of a “ring general” and he complimented his finishing move. “In fact, Kenny can’t wait to kick out of it.” Callis added, snidely, “Kenny’s going to make sure you finally get to have that five-star match you’ve always wanted.” Christian asked, “Are you finished, you carny piece of shit.” That popped the crowd. He then apologized and said, “What I should have said, since we’re in Pittsburgh, is are you finished, you carny jag-off?” Fans chanted “Jag-off! Jag-off!” Christian said he talked to Tony Khan and it is locked in that he will face him for the most important championship in the sport, the AEW World Title. He said in case he’s counting wrong, Kenny has more than one title belt. He said Impact executive Scott D’Amore was also at that meeting with Tony, and Kenny will be defending his Impact Title against him on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pa. in the very first match ever on Rampage.

As Christian left with JB & Luchasaurus, JB said he also talked to Tony, and next week in Houston, they’ll be facing the Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles on Dynamite. JB’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Christian did an admirable job getting the crowd to side with him with enthusiasm in that verbal battle after at first derailing it with the chant for Punk. Scheduling Omega vs. Christian on Friday makes me think they are not going to have that match again at All Out due to some sort of angle or beatdown on Friday.)

-Excalibur threw to a vignette with Malakai Black who said he made good on everything he vowed to do. He said he disposed of Cody Rhodes quickly and with violence. He said in society today, men who speak the truth is labeled the fool. He said there’s no room for second-guessing or fools or doubt in the House of Black. He held up Cody’s boot and said he has one foot in the grave. He said he’ll be happy to put the other foot in the grave when he wants him to put the other one in the grave. He said he will make any opponent feel so desolate and alone that they only want to talk to shadows. He said his victims will be speaking in such a low volume once they realize they’ve been arguing with God.

-They went to the announcers at the desk. Ross called him a special talent, and said Cody is too. He said they don’t know when they’ll see him next. Schiavone threw to a preview of Cody & Brandi Rhodes’s new reality show. “Rhodes to the Top” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 29 on TNT. It included a clip of Brandi saying she’s tired of them breaking their necks for everybody else. [c]

-A Miro vignette aired. He said as a hot and humble man, he lives to serve his vengeful God and please his perfect wife over and over. He said the locker room is scared of him after seeing what he’s done to Lee Johnson. He said his next opponent has been bribed with a promise of an AEW contract if he beats him, El Fuego del Sol. Excalibur said that happens on Friday night.

(2) DARBY ALLIN (w/Sting) vs. DANIEL GARCIA (w/2.0)

Fans chanted “Darby!” at the start. They cut to an early split-screen break with Garcia in control. [c/ss]

Darby made a comeback and landed a Coffin Drop for the clean win.

After the match, 2.0 attacked Darby. Sting made the save. He beat up 2.0 on the ramp.

WINNER: Darby in 9:00.

-Death Triangle with Alex Abrahantes chatted backstage about Andrade. Pac told Penta and Fenix to let him worry about Andrade so they can focus on the AEW Tag Team Titles. He said they are undeniably the best and deserve gold. Pac said he’s easy to find.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY & ORANGE CASSIDY & WHEELER YUTA vs. MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen w/Jack Evans, Angelico, Blade, Bunny)

Excalibur sent best wishes to Trent who is recovering from spinal fusion surgery; he said he can’t wait to see him back in an AEW ring. Cassidy got irritated by Hardy doing a delete arm gesture, so he shoved Hardy’s hand in his pocket. Hardy fired back with a quick Side Effect for a near fall. Cassidy came back and landed a first-top soft-and-casual splash for a one count. Schiavone said he thinks he might have just fallen asleep. Cassidy threw slo-mo roundkicks to Quen. When Kassidy rallied against Yuta, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from the break, ringside got even more crowded as Kris Statlanders yelled at Bunny. Nyla Rose ran out and knocked Statlander into the ringside barricade. Evans hit Cassidy at ringside. Ross called it an illegal and immoral assault. Chuck Taylor flip dove onto Blade and Angelico at ringside. Cassidy countered Hardy’s DDT attempt and then dove through the ropes into him at ringside. Trent slammed Quen and then Yuta landed a top rope splash for a near fall. Taylor broke up a double-team move by Private Party don the top rope against Yuta. However, Quen and Kassidy landed Gin & Juice seconds later. Cassidy broke up the cover and landed Orange Crush on Quen. Hardy threw Kassidy into Cassidy, then finished Yuta with a Twist of Fate for the win.

WINNERS: Hardy & Private Party in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a densely packed match with non-stop chaos in and out of the ring. Some of it was good, some of it was clunky or poorly timed. Hardy probably needed a TV win.)

-Backstage Dasha interviewed Chavo Guerrero and Andrade. Andrade sent a word of warning to Pac. Chavo proposed Andrade face him at All Out. Andrade agreed. Chavo said Pac will find out who the boss is at All Out.

-A Rampage commercial aired. [c]

-A vignette aired with Santana & Ortiz speaking about getting back at FTR. Santana said they aren’t going anywhere. Ross called it an amazing rivalry.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s worth pointing out how much more elbow grease AEW is producing into Dynamite these days compared to their first year on the air. Segments like this are high-energy and compelling, but only take a minute and help get across the personalities of wrestlers not on the show otherwise and elevate feuds.)

(4) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. KRIS STATLANDER (w/Orange Cassidy)



Excalibur noted that Dr. Brit Baker will defend the AEW Title against Red Velvet on Rampage this Friday. Rose jump-started the match by attacking Statlander right as the ref started signalling for the bell. Schiavone extinguished the heel heat Rose was going for by calling it “a sound strategy.” Statlander took it to Rose at ringside including a standing pendulum moonsault off the ring apron. Vickie and Cassidy exchanged words at ringside. Vickie screeched and Cassidy collapsed, covering his ears in pain. (Yikes!) Rose placed Statlander abdomen first on the top rope and set up a top rope legdrop, but Statlander did a handstand and walked away from the target zone. Rose speared her out of the handstands. Excalibur said Statlander was showing off too much. Statlander landed a powerbomb off the top rope out of the corner. She followed up with a top rope Area 451 for the clean win. Ross was shocked. Schiavone said Statlander could be a world champion in short order.

WINNER: Statlander in 5:00.

-Backstage the Bucks with Brandon Cutler stood backstage with a basketball. Matt mockingly made fun of Hangman Page being sent away injured. He said they have dominated for a year, and next week will be as easily as a layup. When Nick went for a slam dunk, Luchasaurus blocked it. JB took the ball and dunked it, then tossed it to Matt. Luchasaurus said, “Not in my house.” Nick said it was a foul. Cutler said it was all ball. The Bucks told him to shut up. [c]

-A vignette aired hyping the Baker vs. Red Velvet match on Friday.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring. Fans had yellow towels waving in the air for Baker making her homecoming. She came out to a big pop. Ross said it might be the biggest ovation for any athlete in the history of Dynamite. Excalibur plugged that tickets still remain for Friday’s episode of Rampage. Fans chanted “DMD!” Schiavone talked about her defending her AEW Title against a woman on the rise, Red Velvet. Fans booed the mention of Velvet’s name. Baker said she can’t comment on her rise because it wouldn’t be fair because she can’t relate. She said she’s always been on top of AEW and on top of the division “and the baddest bitch on the block.” She said her fearlessness she can relate to. She said she stepped up when AEW needed a new era on the Women’s Division. She said she stepped up when the city of Pittsburgh needed a champion. She said it’s been a tough year and this city needed hope. She held up her title. She said Velvet might have a chance in any other city, but not in Pittsburgh. She led the crowd in chanting “DMD!” to end the promo. Velvet attacked Baker as Baker’s music began to play. Three referees pulled them apart. Ross said sparks were flying and passion was on display.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good promo with Baker displaying a real alpha demeanor.)

-A video package aired on the rivalry with Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

(5) THE GOOD BROTHERS (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. THE DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

WINNERS: Gallows & Anderson in 7:00.

-A vignette aired with Kamille vowing that Leyla Hirsh wouldn’t be able to get her off her feet.

-Q.T. Marshall stood in the ring with Schiavone. Schiavone was expected an apology, but Marshall said Schiavone was confused. He had Nick Comoroto grab Schiavone adult son whom he said wants to be a wrestler and he beat him up in front of Schiavone. Schiavone then apologized for everything as a way to try to get Marshall to stop. Paul Wight walked out and chokeslammed Aron Solow as Marshall and Comoroto bailed out to ringside. Excalibur said Wight and Schiavone have formed a bond after announcing Dark Elevation together. “Thank God for Paul Wight,” said Ross. Wight checked on Schiavone’s son, who was okay.

-The announcers hyped the Rampage line-up: Baker vs. Velvet, Miro vs. Fuego del Sol, and Omega vs. Christian for the Impact Title. Next week on Dynamite: Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara, Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby & Sting vs. 2.0. Also, Guevara has a major announcement. [c]

(6) CHRIS JERICHO vs. WARDLOW (w/MJF) – Fourth Labour of Jericho

Jericho landed an early Code Breaker for a two count. Wardlow methodically dominated Jericho in the ring and at ringside as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Wardlow landed an F-10, but he didn’t go for the cover. Jericho came back with a Walls of Jericho, but MJF interfered. The ref kicked MJF out of ringside. As that was happening, Jericho hit Wardlow with Floyd the baseball bat. MJF looked panicked on the ramp as the announcers said he’d face MJF next week on Dynamite.

WINNER: Jericho in 10:00.

-As Jericho celebrated, Spears attacking Jericho from behind in the ring. Guevara charged out to attack Spears. Wardlow kicked him and slammed him. MJF then entered the ring and put the Salt of the Earth on Jericho mid-ring. Jericho tapped frantically. Jake Hager made the save. Ross said they scattered like scalded dogs. MJF said he has to reveal the stipulations to Jericho. He said next week he’s taking something away from him that he’s used to win the Labours so far – no Judas Effect and no Judas music. “You are going to come out here to dead silence,” he said. “These schmucks are not going to be able to sing along to your crappy little song.” He said if he uses the Judas Effect, he will automatically win. He said Jericho will find out when it comes to him, he hasn’t just met his match, he’s his successor.

