NXT returns to USA and draws a rebound rating – key demos data and historical perspective

NXT returned to USA Network last night after two weeks preempted to SyFy Netywork and rebounded to its best live and same-night viewership since May 4, drawing 751,000 viewers. That’s up from the 709,000 and 707,000 the prior two weeks on USA Network, and well above the 520,000 it drew the two weeks it aired on SyFy instead.

One year ago, NXT drew 753,000 on Aug. 5, 2020 and 619,000 on Aug 12, 2020.

The overall cable rating was 0.58, also the highest since May 4, and above the 0.57 and 0.56 of the prior two weeks on USA and well above the 0.43 ratings it drew on SyFy the last two weeks.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.19 rating, up from 0.10 and 0.12 the last two weeks and in line with the 0.19 and 0.20 ratings the prior two weeks on USA.

In the male 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.27, nearly double last week’s 0.14 and in line with the 0.26 it drew the last two weeks on USA Network.

In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.20, around triple last week’s 0.06 and 0.07 the prior weeks on SyFy, and well above the 0.10 and 0.12 ratings the prior two weeks on USA Network.

