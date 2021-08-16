8/14 NJPW Resurgence PPV report: Radican’s results and Analysis of Ishii vs. Moose, White vs. Finlay, Tanahashi vs. Archer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S NJPW RESURGENCE PPV REPORT

AUG. 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

THE TORCH AT L.A. COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE IN ENGLISH ON FITE TV AND IN JAPANESE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Kevin Kelly, Alex Koslov, and Matt Rehwolt (FKA Aiden English)

The venue holds over 2,000 fans, but the hard camera shot shows a very small section of fans and doesn’t give the impression of a crowd of thousands.

(1) KARL FREDERICKS vs. ALEX COUGHLIN

Fredericks hit a splash off the ropes and began working over Coughlin during the early going. He targeted Coughlin’s mid-section. Coghlin fired back and hit a nice belly to belly suplex. Coughlin was going for a Boston Carb, but Fredericks started nailing him with kicks. He finally blocked a kick and lifted Fredericks onto his shoulders before dropping him stomach-first over his knee. Fredericks got the upper hand a short time later and hit a big dropkick in the corner. Fredericks got a modified STF. He really began to pull back on Coughlin’s neck, but he was too close to the ropes and he finally got his hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. Coughlin fired back a short time later and hit a backdrop driver for a two count.

The fans fired up as Coughlin tried to continue his momentum on offense. Coughlin hit an overhead suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. He then obliterated Fredericks with a clothesline for another nearfall and both men were down. Fredericks fought out of a German suplex attempt from Coughlin. He tried to lift Coughlin, but he wouldn’t go up. Coughlin nearly got Fredericks up for a suplex, but he countered it and eventually hit a neckbreaker over his back. He then hit an elevated DDT for the win.

WINNER: Karl Fredericks at 10:48. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a solid opening match. The crowd doesn’t seemed to be mic’d well and there wasn’t much noise coming through during this match, although they could be heard cheering.)

Fredericks and Coughlin shook hands after the match.

(2) FRED ROSSER & ROCKY ROMERO & WHEELER YUTA vs. TJP & CLARK CONNORS & REN NARITA

Kelly talked about Yuta’s success in New Japan, AEW, and on the independents. He referenced his recent 60 minute match against Daniel Garcia as well. Yuta got isolated during the early going. TJP worked him over and then hit a nice sequence of double team moves with Connors. Yuta fired back and Romero tagged in to a big pop. He grabbed Connors’s arm and dropped a knee on it off the top. Romero lit up Connor’s arm with some big kicks. He set up for the Forever Clothesline, but Connors cut him off with a shoulder tackle. Romero fired back and hit Connor with a dropkick to the back off the top as he was draped over the ropes. Rosser cleared the apron of Narita after tagging in before going after Connors. Kelly wondered why Rosser had gone after Narita. Koslov said Rosser had done an interview where he said he felt Narita had tried to bully him after a recent match. Wheeler tagged back in and got on Octopus Hold variation on Connors.

Connors took a sustained beating in the ring. He finally caught Yuta with a misdirection spear off the ropes and both men were down. Narita got the hot tag and he cleared the apron of Rosser. He hit a leg capture suplex with a bridge on Yuta for a nearfall. He knocked Rosser off the apron once again with a running kick. Rosser got the tag from Yuta and traded big shots with Nariat. They went to the apron and Rosser hit an apron backbreaker. He made the cover inside the ring, but TJP made the save. The apron was cleared and Rosser was at a 3 on 1 disadvantage. He took a combination of moves inside the ring and the fans booed. The ring and cleared and it was back to Rosser and Narita. Narita and Rosser traded running boots to the head. Nariata hit a Saito suplex, but Rosser got right up and hit a double knee gutbuster. Narita got right up and they traded shots. Both men hit forearms at the same time and went down as the fans applauded. WOW!

Connors and Romero tagged in and went at it. Romero set up for the Forever Clothesline, but Nariat cut him off. The pace picked up with multiple men inside the ring going at it. Romero finally hit his Forever Clotheslines on TJP and Connors. They cut him off, but Romero caught them with a double hurricanrana and a double Forever Clothesline on Connors and TJP. He then hit a running sliced bread on Connors for a nearfall. Romero set up for a traditional sliced bread, but Connors blocked it. Connors hit a big slam and TJP came off the top with a splash. Connors then made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita at 11:19. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good tag match that was built around the Rosser vs. Narita feud. Their exchanges late in the match were fantastic.)

After the match, Narita and Rosser went head-to-head and jawed with each other before Rosser bailed to the floor.

Kevin Kelly was talking about the next match, but he was interrupted by a video package. The narrator talked about G1 Supercard at MSG. The narrator talked about how New Japan was supposed to return to MSG until the pandemic. The narrator said NJPW Strong debuted as a beacon of hope in August of 2020. He said it now remains a can’t miss staple for wrestling fans. He talked about New Japan bringing the G1 Climax to America in Dallas prior to the pandemic in 2019. He talked about other New Japan events in America as well. The announcer talked about a door finally opening as Kenta was shown showing up on AEW Dynamite. The announcer said that New Japan has relationships with CMLL, ROH, AEW, and Impact. The package concluded with a thank you to the fans and promised to bring the product to the U.S. bigger and better than before.

(3) LIO RUSH & CHRIS DICKINSON & FRED YEHI & YUYA UEMURA & ADRIAN QUEST vs. TEAM FILTHY (TOM LAWLER & J.R. KRATOS & JOREL NELSON & ROYCE ISAACS & DANNY LIMELIGHT – 10 Man Tag match

Adrian Quest is replacing Brody King in this match. He was held out due to “unforeseen circumstances” according to New Japan. Kelly said it was due to an injury to King. Yuya Uemuera is on his excursion now in the U.S. Team Filthy charged their opponents before the opening bell. Dickinson had an armbar on Lawler, but Kratos made the save. It was hard to keep track of the action, as guys were flying in and out of the ring at a rapid pace. The pace finally settled down a bit with Lawler working over Quest. The announcers talked about Lawler’s upcoming match against Rush for the Strong Openweight Championship. Quest took a sustained beating inside the ring. Team Filthy cleared the apron with Quest still down inside the ring. They posed while Kratos held Quest in his arms before slamming him down to the mat as the fans booed.

Quest finally made the hot tag to Uemura, who ran wild on Nelson. The action broke down again. The dust settled and Lawler and Dickinson traded blows in the middle of the ring. He dropped Dickinson on his head with a modified slam, but Rush immediately nailed him with a kick after. Kratos lifted Rush up over his head and threw him into a pile of men on the floor. Kratos went up top as the fans fired up. Uemura came out of nowhere and got Kratos up and powerbombed him out of the corner. Uemura and Rush double teamed Nelson. Uemura got the win with the Deadbolt Suplex.

WINNERS: Chris Dickinson & Lio Rush & Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura & Adrian Quest at 13:01. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was chaotic from start to finish, but it was a fun multi-man match.)

After the match, Rush got in on commentary and said the title belongs to him. Uemura asked for a mic. He said nice to meet you USA. The fans applauded. Katsuyori Shibata came out when Uemura got done talking to the fans. He said, “Come with me.” He handed Uemura a L.A. Dojo shirt and Uemura accepted it. Kelly said his first excursion would be at the L.A. Dojo. Kelly said it wouldn’t be easy or fun to train with Shibata.

The announcers discussed the upcoming Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo match.

(4) HIKULEO vs. JUICE ROBINSON

Hikuleo controlled the action and they went to the floor. He dropped Robinson over the guardrail, but instead of going for the countout win, he rolled back into the ring and then back out to break up the ref’s count. Hikuleo hit a stalling vertical suplex back inside the ring. Robinson tried to go up top, but Hikuleo ran into the ropes to crotch him over the top turnbuckle. Hikuleo got on top of Robinson in the corner, but Robinson slipped under him and hit a powerbomb and the fans fired up. Kelly mentioned this match was added to the card last night on NWPW Strong. Robinson hit the Left Hand of God, but Hikuleo suddenly fired back with a clothesline. He went for the Tongan Driller, but Robinson countered it into a rollup for the win.

After the match, Hikuleo hit a chokeslam.

WINNER: Juice Robinson at 8:58. (**)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was slow and plodding at times. They had a couple of bright moments, but ultimately this wasn’t a very exciting match to watch as it unfolded.)

Kevin Kelly pitched to a special announcement. The announcer said New Japan was coming across cities in America. They plugged the dates in Dallas and Philadelphia. A new date in Riverside, California was announced for November on Nov. 15 called Detonation 2021. A

Another ad aired for a new event in San Jose with Jon Moxley, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Tomohiro Ishii, David Finlay, Leo Rush, and others called Battle in The Valley. The show takes place on Nov. 13 at the San Jose Civic Center.

The next match is Moose vs. Tomohiro Ishii. Kelly said they met five years ago at a ROH/NJPW co-promoted show. Moose lost that match, but Kelly said Moose had told him he’s got five more years of experience and he wouldn’t lose this match.

(5) MOOSE vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII

They went face-to-face and you could see the size difference between the two right away. Ishii went for running shoulder tackles off the ropes, but Moose caught him with a shoulder tackle of his own and the fans booed. Moose hit some big chops in the corner and Ishii kept telling him to bring it. Moose smiled and teased a chop, but raked his eyes instead and the fans booed. Moose measured Ishii for a charge against the guardrail, but Ishii got out of the way. Moose was on a roll, but Ishii began to fire up as he hit him with forearms. Ishii hit a big forearm and connected with a vertical suplex and the fans applauded. They went to a big sequence where they traded blows and big moves. Both men popped up to their feet at different times. Finally they ran into each other twice going for clothesline and both men spilled to the mat after the second time.

Moose got whipped into the corner, but he climbed the ropes all in one motion and wiped out Ishii coming off the top. He sprung to his feet and hit a big powerbomb for a nearfall and the fans chanted this is awesome. Moose hit a dropkick on Ishii while he was up top. Ishii didn’t move. Moose grabbed him off the top turnbuckle and hit a sitout powerbomb for another nearfall. WOW! Moose caught Ishii with a lariat a short time later, but Ishii kicked out at one. Ishii ate a running kick and caught Moose with a running lariat. This time Moose kicked out at one. Ishii hit a bunch of forearms, but Moose caught him with a dropkick as he came off the ropes. Moose charged at Ishii, but he got out of the way. Moose went into the corner and Ishii launched him with a big German and both men were down as the fans applauded. Ishii ended up mounting a comeback late in the match and he hit the Vertical Drop Brainbuster for the win.

Kelly said it took Ishii 8 minutes to beat Moose the first time, but this time it took him 16 minutes.

WINNER: Tomorhiro Ishii at 16:17. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good hard-hitting match with some great fighting spirit spots. It was just about what you would expect from these two and it was a blast to watch.)

The announcers were talking and they were interrupted by Will Ospreay’s music. The fans got to their feet and Kelly wondered if he was Moxley’s partner. Kelly said WIll Ospreay had to surrender the IWGP World Hvt. Championship due to injury. He said the office had no idea he was showing up. He said he’s medically cleared. He asked if there was a tournament coming up in Japan soon. He said he will not be performing in the G1. The fans booed. He said he’s not going back to Japan at all. He said he wouldn’t go back because they stripped him of his championship. Ospreay mentioned that Moxley had the US belt for over a year and he didn’t defend it once. Ospreay said he broke his neck for the company. He said if they want him back in New Japan and it relates to Shingo Takagi. He said he beat Takagi with a broken neck. He said Takagi had a fake championship. He said New Japan could put the words interim in front of Takagi’s title. Ospreay went into a bag and took out the IWGP World Hvt. Championship. He said he would defend it anywhere.

Ospreay said he was going to make his way on NJPW Strong. He said they need a star because they’re relying on LA Dojo losers. He said nobody cares about the LA Dojo. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors came out. He called them two little bitches. Ospreay said security needs to hold them back for their own good. Ospreay said their trainer Shibata can’t hold a candle to him. Connors and Fredericks got by security and Ospreay said he was joking. TJP came out and Ospreay mockingly called him an LA Dojo legend. He said TJP trained with Danielson and Samoa Joe, but now he was a babysitter for Shibata’s bitch boys. Ospreay begged off and TJP turned his back. He threw a bottle at TJP and ran away into the crowd.

The Good Brothers came out next to face Jon Moxley and a mystery partner. Moxley was out next to a good pop from the fans. Yuji Nagata’s music played and he came out to be Moxley’s partner.

(6) THE GOOD BROTHERS (KARL ANDERSON & DOC GALLOWS) vs. JON MOXLEY & YUJI NAGATA

There were fireworks shooting off during the early stages of the match in the stadium next to the outdoor venue where the show was taking place. The wrestlers looked surprised as fireworks continued to shoot off, but they worked through it. The fireworks grew louder and louder as Gallows worked a chinhold on Nagata to buy some time. The fireworks inside the L.A. Coliseum finally stopped. Moxley got the tag from Nagata and hit a dive through the ropes to wipe out The Good Brothers. Moxley set up for Death Rider on Anderson, but Gallows made the save. Moxley and Anderson both hit clotheslines at the same time and went down. Nagata got the tag and knocked Gallows off the apron before going after Anderson with his signature kicks to the chest. Gallows tried to sneak into the ring and Nagata, but he got caught with an exploder. Moxley and Nagata got stereo crossfaces on The Good Brothers, but they both managed to escape.

A short time later, The Good Bros. hit a Magic Killer on Moxley on a chair on the outside. They set up Nagata for a Magic Killer inside the ring, but Nagata fought out of it. Anderson ended up catching Nagata with a Gunstun. They then hit the Magic Killer on Nagata for the win.

WINNERS: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson at 10:33. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good match that continued the feud between Moxley and The Good Bros. The Good Bros. wrestled a much more serious style and went over strong here.)

Anderson and Gallows cut a promo after the match. They said no matter the company, the recipe was the same. He said it was a Magic Killer and a 1,2,3 and a too sweet. Anderson said The Good Brothers and The Elite packed the fans into the venue. Anderson’s mic went out. They were given another mic and that didn’t work. G.O.D. came out and the fans gasped. Kelly mentioned both teams had gone back and forth on social media. He said Anderson and Gallows had been in on the ground floor with Bullet Club. He said Tama Tonga thought they forgot where they came from. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa got into the ring. They went face to face with The Good Brothers. Tonga told Anderson to slap him. The Good Brothers backed off and the fans booed.

A video package aired for NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finaly co-main event.

(7) JAY WHITE vs. DAVID FINLAY – NEVER Openweight Championship match

The fans fired up after the opening bell rang. White eventually took control and began working over Finaly’s back. The announcers pointed out that White has a huge advantage in wins in their previous singles meetings at 12-2. Finlay went on the attack and sent White to the floor. He nailed him with a plancha to the floor. White fired back and hit a quick DDT to regain the advantage. Kelly mentioned that Finlay and White were best of friends and trained together, but that all changed when White joined Bullet Club. White dropped Finlay midsection first over the top rope and both men ended up on the apron. White set up for a German, but Finlay fought him off. They ended up on the floor and Finlay lifted White up and drove him back-first into the ring apron. Finlay taunted White inside the ring and White launched Finlay over the ropes to the floor. Kelly pointed out that White did the same thing during their match for the U.S. Championship in 2018.

White hit a Urangi for a two count. They battled up top and Finlay sent White to the apron as the 15 minute mark passed. Finlay then hit a superplex. They traded blows and Finlay sent White to the floor with a big forearm. Finlay yelled at White to come back into the ring. White crawled back into the ring and put Finlay down with a big forearm. They both got up and White turned Finlay inside out with a lariat. White taunted Finlay, but he returned the favor with a clothesline of his own. White caught Finlay with a combination of moves. They went back and forth off the ropes and Finlay hit a pair of Blue Thunder Powerbombs for a nearfall. Finlay grabbed a STF. Finlay transitioned the hold and Grabbed White’s arm when he reached for the rope for a modified Border City Stretch. White finally got the ropes with his boot to break up the submission.

White ended up throwing Finlay into the ref. He then hit a low blow. The fans booed. The ref argued with White and White shoved the ref. Finlay then hit a low blow on White. Finlay hit the last shot for a nearfall and the fans gasped. Finlay went for The Acid Drop, but White countered it and eventually hit a sleeper suplex. White set up for Blade Runner, but Finlay turned it into an ace cutter. White then countered an Acid Drop attempt. Finlay went for it a second time a short time later, but White countered it and the Blade Runner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White at 22:59. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was good, but I never felt like Finlay had a shot at winning. Finlay never got in much sustained offense in this match until late and the crowd atmosphere just didn’t hold up in the open air venue.)

Tomohiro Ishii came down to the ring after the match. He got up on the apron and pointed at White’s belt. Koslov said White had already beaten Ishii. White waved Ishii off and he got back down off the apron. White asked for a mic, but ended up not saying anything. He then got back into the ring and grabbed the mic. He called Ishii a bitch. He said that wins are all that matters and championships. He said Ishii could take hits to the head, but not win championships. He ran down all the titles he won. White said he had done it all. He reminded the fans who he is and ran down his list of nicknames and accomplishments. White said it doesn’t matter if it’s an Impact, NJPW, and AEW ring. He said you don’t know when he will show up and rob someone of their prized possession. He said you will breathe with the Switchblade because it’s still his era.

(8) LANCE ARCHER vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI – IWGP U.S. Championship match

Tanahashi worked over Archer’s leg during the early stages of the match. Moxley was shown sitting at ringside. Archer fired back and hit a cannonball splash off the apron to the floor on Tanahashi. The announcers mentioned Tanahashi’s recent performance where he defeated Kenta in a match that went nearly 40 minutes and then replaced Ibushi in the IWGP World Hvt. Championship match against Wrestle Grand Slam in July. Archer put a beating on Tanahashi on the floor before continuing to work him over back inside the ring. Tanahashi tried to fire back with some chops, but Archer sent him down to the mat with one blow. Archer yelled at Kevin Kelly and played to the crowd to draw some boos from the crowd. Archer went after the ref and then went back to work on Tanahashi in the corner and he crumpled to the mat. Tanahashi finally blocked a kick and hit a dragon screw right at the 10 minute mark and the fans broke out into a Go Ace chant.

Tanahashi went for a Slingblade, but ran right into a boot from Archer. Archer then chokeslammed Tanahashi onto the apron. Archer walked the ropes a short time later and hit a moonsault onto Tanahashi for a two count. Archer set up for Blackout and connected. Tanahashi stuck out his foot at the last second to get it on the rope to break the count. Archer set up for another Blackout, but Tanahashi countered it into the Slingblade! Both men were down. They got to their knees and began trading forearms. The fans were split chanting for both men. They got to their feet and continued to trade, but Tanhashi hit a Slingblade. Archer got right up, but Tanahashi hit Twist and Shout. Tanahashi then hit another Slingblade for a nearfall.

Tanahashi tried to go up top, but Archer railroaded him from behind. Archer began taking off the corner pad. He hit Tanahashi with the pad and the ref took it from him. Archer went to the floor and got a chair from under the ring. Archer set up the chair in the corner. He tried to send Tanahashi into it, but Tanahashi countered and Archer went head-first into the chair. Tanahashi then rolled him up for a nearfall. They ended up going up top. Tanahashi sent Archer to the mat with several punches. He then hit Aces High. Tanahashi went up top and hit a High Fly Flow to Archer’s back. Tanahashi went up top yet again and hit a High Fly Flow for the win! WOW!

Moxley appeared angry with the result. He slammed the table he was sitting at and walked away.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi at 19:26 to become the new IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion. (****¼)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a tremendous match. Archer had the upper hand for most of the match, but Tanahashi mounted several comebacks and ended up getting the win in the end.)

Archer got on the mic and he said he got on a plane from Japan to fight him for the U.S. Title so he could claim to hold every title in New Japan history. Archer said Tanahashi truly is the ace of New Japan. He said he had a damn good time beating the crap out of him every time, but he’s always respected him since the first time he stepped on New Japan soil. He said he wrestled Tanahashi at the G1 in 2011. He said he’s glad Tanahashi came to Los Angeles, but sooner or later, he wants Tanahashi to bring his ass to AEW. He said he better step in the ring with him first. He wants his rematch the next time he shows up at All Elite Wrestling. Archer bowed to Tanahashi as the fans applauded.

Tanahashi said he agrees with everything Archer said. He said finally New Japan had come to the USA. He said thank you several times to the fans. He was given the IWGP U.S. Championship and announced as the new champion. He said he would be back to the U.S. soon. He thanked the fans again and they applauded. Tanahashi asked for his music to go down and he asked to play some air guitar.

Tanahashi then did his traditional post-main event air guitar routine. Tanahashi continued to play air guitar and then he tossed it into the crowd. He got back on the mic and asked the fans to join him in a chant. The show ended with Tanahashi shaking hands with the fans.

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch