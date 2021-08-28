FIP 8/29 Heatstroke 2021 lineup, Davis vs. Drake main event, Skulk defend tag titles vs OAO, Hollywood vs. Azrieal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWN announced the complete lineup for Heatstroke 2021 in a press release issued to PWTorch.
The complete lineup for the show includes the following matches:
You can watch the show with a subscription to ClubWWN.com or on PPV on Fite.tv.
You can read the entire press release from WWN below:
WWN & OCC Road House Nation present
Full Impact Pro Wrestling Heatstroke 2021
Sunday, August 29th, 2021
Doors Open – 6:00 PM EDT
Bell Time – 7:00 PM EDT
OCC Road House
10575 49th Street North
Clearwater, FL 33762
Already announced:
FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match
Jon Davis defends vs. “The Blue Collar Badass” JD Drake
FIP World Tag Team Championship Match
The Skulk of Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis defend vs. OAO of Snoop Strikes & Hunter Law
FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match
Troy Hollywood defends vs. The returning Azrieal
ACW Heavyweight Championship Match – Anything Goes!!!
August Artois w/ Superstar Sean Davis defends vs. Sideshow
SHINE Nova Championship Match
“Russian Crush” Natalia Markova defends vs. The W.O.A.D.
Special Attraction Match
The debuting “AG” Anthony Greene vs. The debuting Lucky Ali
Tag Team Showcase
The Island Kingz of Jaka & Sean Maluta vs. The Metro Brothers of JC & Chris Metro w/ Skinny Vinny
Special Challenge Match
Bryan Idol w/ Tracy Nyxx vs. Bobby Flaco
