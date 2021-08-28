FIP 8/29 Heatstroke 2021 lineup, Davis vs. Drake main event, Skulk defend tag titles vs OAO, Hollywood vs. Azrieal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWN announced the complete lineup for Heatstroke 2021 in a press release issued to PWTorch.

The complete lineup for the show includes the following matches:

FIP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Davis vs. “The Blue Collar Badass” J.D. Drake. FIP World Tag Team Champions The Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis) vs. OAO (Snoop Strikes & Hunter Law), FIP Florida Heritage Champion Troy Hollywood vs. Azrieal, ACW Heavyweight Champion August Artois (w/ Superstar Sean Davis) vs. Sideshow, Shine Nova ChampionNatalia Markova vs. The W.O.A.D., “AG” Anthony Greene vs. Lucky Ali The Island Kingz (Jaka & Sean Maluta) vs. The Metro Brothers (J.C. & Chris Metro w/ Skinny Vinny), Bryan Idol w/ Tracy Nyxx vs. Bobby Flaco.

You can watch the show with a subscription to ClubWWN.com or on PPV on Fite.tv.

You can read the entire press release from WWN below: