VIP AUDIO 8/28 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Cena says heels/face dynamic is “archaic,” Raw review, Bryan, Bret, Foley, Rey Ross, Nash-Hunter, B.A. Star, Booker T, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Aug. 16, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including: Post-SummerSlam Raw Ratings, Post-Raw Happenings, SD Ratings, Impact Ratings, UFC’s move away from Spike, reaction to Cena saying faces and heels archaic.

•The Aug. 17, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including a rant at the start regarding recent John Cena comments making the case that he is totally completely wrong about heels and faces being “archaic,” plus news on Rey, Booker T, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, plus Tawdry Items on Linda, Brooke, and more.



•The Aug. 18, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including the following topics: Would WWE benefit from a simpler creative structure? Should Smackdown be cut to one hour? Why doesn’t WWE merge the WWE Title and World Title and have one champ for both shows? How important are names for wrestlers to get over? Why doesn’t WWE do larger-than-life gimmicks anymore?

•The Aug. 19, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including John Cena evaluates FCW and one wrestler takes exception, TNA Impact ratings perspective in light of UFC defecting from Spike, would Smackdown benefit from moving to Tuesdays, B.A. Star takes heat for WWE affiliation, plus notes on Bret Hart, Matt Morgan, and more.

•The Aug. 20, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including Matt Hardy being ousted from TNA following a DWI arrest earlier with insight into what makes this latest turn of events especially sad, a WWE critic who spoke out a few days ago oddly retracts her statement, plus items on John Morrison, Jim Ross, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and more.

•The Aug. 21, 2011 episode features a look at Friday’s post-Summerslam episode of WWE Smackdown including Mark Henry earning no. 1 contender status after his battle royal win, plus an Alberto Del Rio vs. Daniel Bryan standout match and more.

•The Aug. 22, 2011 episode features a look at Monday night’s Raw including a rundown of the entire show including latest chapters in Hunter-Nash text mystery, no. 1 contender for NOC PPV decided, new tag champs, Swagger-Dolph-Vickie, more.