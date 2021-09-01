8/31 PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells & Lindberg talk Wells and Lindberg cover state of changes in NXT, Ciampa vs. Holland, Gargano vs. Knight, Kay Lee Ray (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg talk about tonight’s NXT on USA telecast including Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland and Johnny Gargano vs. L.A. Knight. They also assess the real, perceived, and expected changes to NXT so far and what to expect next, plus an overview of the Breakout Star tournament wrestlers and predict who will stick around a while. Kelly also talks about his surprising encounter with the daughter of a famous wrestler earlier in the day.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO