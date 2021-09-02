VIP AUDIO 9/1 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk go-home episode of Dynamite including Jericho interview and Punk gets jumped, poor NXT, saddest episode of “What If…?,” more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav return for VIP. Rich recaps quite the solid go-home episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho has one of the better interviews of his AEW stint. C.M. Punk gets jumped. Darby Allin does his job in selling the match. Poor NXT and what its future holds. They discuss the saddest episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” A tiny bit of book club. Emails are opened.

