VIP AUDIO 9/1 – WKH – NXT News & AEW Dynamite review including All Out hype, another C.M. Punk promo, MJF and Jericho promos, more (44 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with news of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard taking over production of NXT. Then he reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including All Out hype, another C.M. Punk promo, Darby reveals he’s upset with Punk, Britt Baker’s “free agent signing” tease, stellar MJF and Chris Jericho promos, a fun Miro-Eddie Kingston vignette, bookend standout tag team matches, and a big angle at the end involving the AEW World and AEW Tag Team challengers and champions.

